EMass wrestling: Off to a 21-0 start, Whitman-Hanson’s Charlie Lussier headlines Athletes of the Week

Marco Albanese, Melrose — The 120-pound sophomore went 4-0 at the Ray Southland Team Dual Tournament, including a dramatic pin in the last bout of the semifinal, giving the Red Hawks a come-from-behind win for coach Larry Tremblay’s 800th victory.

Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — The sophomore from Billerica earned five pins to win the 120-pound championship at the Chelmsford Invitational.

Miles Darling, Essex Tech/Masconomet — The junior from Boxford put together two pins and a major decision to take the win at 120-pound championship at the Brendan Grant Tournament in Belmont.