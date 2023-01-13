EMass wrestling: Off to a 21-0 start, Whitman-Hanson’s Charlie Lussier headlines Athletes of the Week

Marco Albanese, Melrose — The 120-pound sophomore went 4-0 at the Ray Southland Team Dual Tournament, including a dramatic pin in the last bout of the semifinal, giving the Red Hawks a come-from-behind win for coach Larry Tremblay’s 800th victory.
Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — The sophomore from Billerica earned five pins to win the 120-pound championship at the Chelmsford Invitational.
Miles Darling, Essex Tech/Masconomet — The junior from Boxford put together two pins and a major decision to take the win at 120-pound championship at the Brendan Grant Tournament in Belmont.
Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — The sophomore earned three pins and a technical fall on his way to a home tournament victory at 106 pounds in the Bob Gay Invitational. He is 21-0 this season, 18 via fall.
Advertisement
Mason Pellegri, Milton — The junior was the lone champion for the ‘Cats on Mats’ at the Bob Gay Invitational, taking the 182-pound title with a trio of pins in just over three minutes combined.
Jack Walsh, Chelmsford — The senior took victory at 160 in his home invitational with four pins and a major decision, finishing in style with a 33-second pin in the final.
Ashton Wonson, Triton — The senior captain continues to shine for the Vikings, taking a victory at 220 in the Brendan Grant Tournament with four pins.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.