A look at some likely candidates to be the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator

This season, their first without McDaniels since 2012, the Patriots elected to turn over the play-calling duties to senior football adviser Matt Patricia and offensive assistant Joe Judge. But the decision did not pan out as Belichick hoped. New England’s passing attack floundered and quarterback Mac Jones regressed, so hiring an official offensive coordinator became a top priority this offseason.

The Patriots announced Thursday they will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week. Only three people — Josh McDaniels, Bill O’Brien, and Charlie Weis — have held that title under coach Bill Belichick.

▪ Bill O’Brien

The 53-year-old O’Brien, currently Alabama’s offensive coordinator, is an obvious choice, given his previous experience with the Patriots and his ties to the Boston area. He also has a level of familiarity with Jones, even though their Crimson Tide tenures did not overlap.

Talk of a potential reunion began a year ago, when McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban said at the time he had “no indication” O’Brien would leave to join the Patriots.

“Bill has done a great job for us,” Saban said last February. “I don’t think Bill is trying to leave. I think he likes it at Alabama.”

O’Brien reiterated that sentiment when asked about his future plans two weeks ago. He also said he has not had any contact with NFL teams about coaching opportunities. His last communication with the Patriots was in April when he visited their facility.

That being said, O’Brien’s contract with Alabama ends this offseason. Should he want to make a return to the NFL, New England is a logical landing spot.

▪ Kliff Kingsbury

Kingsbury, recently fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is another familiar face.

Belichick selected Kingsbury, a quarterback prospect out of Texas Tech, in the sixth round of the 2003 draft. Though Kingsbury did not play as a rookie, and spent only a year in New England, he and Belichick have kept in touch professionally.

Before getting hired by the Cardinals, Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech (head coach), Texas A&M (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach), and Houston (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach), making him a valuable contact during the pre-draft process.

“Kliff’s always been great to work with,” Belichick said in December.

Asked how he would describe Kingsbury’s coaching style, Belichick used the word “aggressive.”

“He sees the game through the quarterback’s eyes. He has a good offensive program system. You saw that in college. He had a lot of explosive plays and players at Tech; they’re explosive at Arizona and have been since he’s been there. Aggressive on fourth down, aggressive in the kicking game, aggressive on defense. I mean, their whole style is pretty aggressive.”

New England’s passing attack was hardly explosive this season, so perhaps Kingsbury could revitalize the unit with his approach. His experience as a passer, and working with two high-level quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes, also is likely to benefit him in developing a relationship with Jones.

Kingsbury turns 44 in August.

Because Kingsbury and Arizona had agreed to a contract extension through 2027, the Patriots could arrange a deal in which the Cardinals are still responsible for the bulk of his income. In that case, Kingsbury probably would not receive an official offensive coordinator title.

▪ Chad O’Shea

The 50-year-old O’Shea is no stranger to New England, either. He spent 10 years with the Patriots organization as a wide receivers coach before leaving for the Miami Dolphins in 2019. After the Dolphins fired him in 2020, reportedly because his offensive scheme was too complicated, O’Shea became the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

▪ Adam Gase

Gase, 44, hasn’t coached since the New York Jets fired him in January 2021. He has plenty of NFL experience, with 16 years in different roles on the offensive side of the ball. Though recency bias may sink Gase’s approval rating among Patriots fans — the Jets went 2-14 in his final season as head coach — Belichick has been a fan.

“Adam’s always had an offensive system that’s really given quarterbacks all the tools they need to be successful,” Belichick said in 2020.

▪ Zac Robinson

At 36, Robinson is among the younger assistants getting looks this hiring cycle. He has four years of coaching experience, all with the Los Angeles Rams, and just finished his first season as the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Patriots drafted Robinson, a quarterback prospect out of Oklahoma State, in 2010, but he spent only four months with the team before getting cut.

▪ Marcus Brady

History indicates Belichick prefers to stick to assistant coaches he knows well, but Brady presents an interesting option as an unfamiliar candidate.

Brady, 43, played quarterback in the Canadian Football League for seven seasons before transitioning to a coaching role. After nine years coaching offense in the CFL, he started his NFL coaching career in 2019 with Indianapolis and became the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021.

Marcus Brady was fired by the Colts in November but soon hired by the Eagles. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Brady was surprisingly fired in November but hired soon after by former colleague Nick Sirianni as an offensive consultant for Philadelphia.

