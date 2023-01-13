No denying Woburn’s D in Middlesex girls’ basketball showdown at rival Winchester

“I think it’s games like this that separate teams,” Sullivan said. “Good teams need to face this; you can’t just beat every team big. [Winchester’s] a real good team.”

Seventh-ranked Woburn traveled to No. 14 Winchester Friday night and grinded out a 44-38 win. The Tanners handed the Red & Black their first loss of the season and reminded everyone who sits atop the Middlesex mountaintop.

WINCHESTER — If a Middlesex League girls’ basketball team hopes to swipe the ML12 crown, it has to find a way to beat Woburn. Since at least 2021-22 — coach Steve Sullivan can’t recall the last loss off the top of his head — no league rival has taken down the Tanners.

Defense set the tone in true Woburn fashion. The Tanners (8-1) sized up a dynamic Winchester frontcourt that includes star Emily Collins and Claire English. Both are regular double-double threats; they combined for 13 points in the loss for the Red & Black (9-1).

Woburn senior Meghan Qualey took the bulk of the defensive responsibility on Collins with classmate Cyndea Labissiere switching for shorter spurts, and the two were able to maintain single coverage for most of the night. Sullivan lauded their collective efforts.

“I think Qualey is one of the best defensive players in the state. I’ve been saying that for years. I think she’s amazing, and I think she’s underappreciated in that role,” he said. “And Cyndea as well — Qualey for a big, and Cyndea for a guard.”

Woburn opened with a 8-0 run, but Winchester countered with its own surge led by Ceci Kelcourse (14 points). The Red & Black took a 20-15 lead in the second quarter, then the Tanner defense settled back in and triggered a 23-7 run that extended into the fourth.

Sophomore Mckenna Morrison tossed in 17 first-half points and finished with a career-high 22, calmly and correctly picking when to attack and when to shoot the 3-ball. Labissiere added 12 points.

“I feel very confident,” Morrison said. “I feel like we’ve definitely gotten in the swing of things as the season has gone on.”

Winchester cut the deficit to 5 late in the fourth quarter but never quite threatened again for the lead. Sullivan thinks a close road win like this can help continue to test his squad in conference action.

“I thought we did a nice job at the end playing smart, too,” he said. “We got some offensive rebounds, used up a little bit of clock time to score, and scored just enough points to hold on at the end and win the game.”