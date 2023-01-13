Plymouth North’s Macey Shriner sets the pace, finishes strong in the girls’ 1-mile at the Northeast Invitational

Her ferocious final push was just enough to emerge victorious in the girls’ 1-mile run, finishing with a time of 5 minutes, 9.79 seconds — less than one second off her personal record.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking when I walked in here today,” Shriner said.“But I just tried to sit and feel out the pace early on, and then I knew at the end I was just going to kick in and see how fast I could go.”

Plymouth North sophomore Macey Shriner may be among the brightest young running stars in Massachusetts, but her first mile run of the indoor track season Friday at the Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center still brought about the usual opening-day jitters.

Advertisement

It was the latest in a string of impressive results for Shriner, who won the girls’ 5K (19:29.52) at the Catholic Memorial Invitational in October and qualified for Nationals as a freshman last spring.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Plymouth North coach Cliff Buckley has taken a deliberate approach to Shriner’s early-career development, recognizing the young star’s talent while giving her time to build strength and mature physically. Shriner has thrived at almost every event she’s competed in, but the 1-mile and 1,000-meter race are where Buckley feels Shriner’s greatest potential lies.

“We wanted to pick our spots with her, and this wound up being a really good race for her today,” Buckely said. “The mile is, I think, where she’ll hopefully end up. Today was a great day for her, but she’s really got more in the tank down the road.”

▪ The girls’ 1-mile was among more than 50 events taking place at the Northeast Invitational this weekend, which expects to pull in over 3,500 individual athletes and 5,000 total entries from across New England.

Advertisement

The event began back in 2020 as a local alternative to a large regional meet in Dartmouth, but has since expanded dramatically. Matt Carr, who’s in his second year as the MSTCA’s director of meet operations, said this weekend’s meet is one of the largest indoor events the state has ever held.

“When we first came up with the idea for this meet and started it in 2020, it went pretty well,” Carr said. “Then COVID hit , and when we held it last year it went even better. But this year, it’s just exploded. It’s really just developed so quickly.”

▪ On the boys’ side, Littleton junior Tim Rank held on late to win the 1-mile in 4:21.88. Framingham’s Sam Burgess and Westford Academy’s Paul Bergeron were initally expected to pace the boys’ field but were scratched just before start time.

It cracked the door wide open for Rank, who’d entered with the fourth-best personal record among the race’s entries.

“Burgess broke the news to me right before that he wasn’t going to be ready to run, so I was like, ‘Oh shoot, I really got to rethink this,’” Rank said. “If they [Burgess and Bergeron] were in it, I would’ve probably gone out faster. I definitely let myself start a little slower, and then I adapted pretty well and ran a good race.”

▪ Beyond the action on the oval, the Lexington boys’ weight throw submitted a sweep to surpass even their own lofty expectations. Allen Jiang, Jack Ngo, and Kaden Cassidy entered the competition with the three best personal records among the 28 weight throwers, with Jiang (62 feet, ½ inch) and Cassidy (59 feet, 1 inch) adding two feet to their previous top throws. Ngo was third (57 feet, ½ inch) as the trio finished with the event’s three top scores in dominant fashion. Xaverian’s Jack Cucinotta was fourth (46 feet, ½ inch).

Advertisement

The Northeastern Invitational will continue at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center on Saturday and Sunday, before the teams gear up for the MSTCA State Relays next week.