Quinn Anderson from Division 2 girls’ volleyball state champion Westborough is the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year

After leading Westborough to an undefeated season capped by a Division 2 state title, junior outside hitter Quinn Anderson was named the state’s Gatorade Girl’s Volleyball Player of the Year on Friday.

Anderson recorded 322 kills, 144 digs, 30 aces, and 5.3 kills per set as the Rangers (21-0) dropped just five sets all season. She was MVP of the Mid-Wach Division A and an All-State selection for the third straight year.

“You just don’t see high school kids in Massachusetts who can hit the ball like her,” said Frontier coach Sean MacDonald. “She can pound the ball. The hard part for us was defending against her versatility.”