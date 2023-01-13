Relying upon intel from a secret weapon, Sharon boys’ basketball upsets sixth-ranked Mansfield in Hockomock Davenport clash

The Sharon boys’ basketball team had a secret weapon as it prepared to take on sixth-ranked Mansfield Friday night: senior Dante James, who transferred from Mansfield to Sharon before the season.
James helped the Eagles scout his former team in practice. Then, he recorded 16 points for Sharon in a 64-60 upset win over Mansfield in a showdown of the Hockomock League Davenport leaders. It marked the Eagles’ first win over Mansfield in 15 years.
“We try to mix in some 1-3-1, and Dante was really, really good in practice yesterday about, like, ‘Hey, this is what they’re going to do if you play 1-3-1,’” said Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson. “That was a big help, having Dante tell us what they’re going to do before they do it.”
Advertisement
Jacob McLoughlin led the Eagles (6-2) with 19 points and six steals, and Nate Katznelson contributed 18 points and six rebounds.
Prior to the matchup with Sharon, Mansfield (9-1) had yet to concede more than 50 points to an opponent. Ferguson attributed much of the Eagles’ offensive success to rebounding — on both ends of the court.
“I’m super excited about how well our guys rebounded,” Ferguson said.
The game was tight throughout, but Sharon withstood a Mansfield run and knocked down free throws late to cement the win.
“I’m just so excited for my guys to be able to enjoy something like that,” Ferguson added.