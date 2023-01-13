Relying upon intel from a secret weapon, Sharon boys’ basketball upsets sixth-ranked Mansfield in Hockomock Davenport clash

The Sharon boys’ basketball team had a secret weapon as it prepared to take on sixth-ranked Mansfield Friday night: senior Dante James, who transferred from Mansfield to Sharon before the season.

James helped the Eagles scout his former team in practice. Then, he recorded 16 points for Sharon in a 64-60 upset win over Mansfield in a showdown of the Hockomock League Davenport leaders. It marked the Eagles’ first win over Mansfield in 15 years.

“We try to mix in some 1-3-1, and Dante was really, really good in practice yesterday about, like, ‘Hey, this is what they’re going to do if you play 1-3-1,’” said Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson. “That was a big help, having Dante tell us what they’re going to do before they do it.”