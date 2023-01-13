Saints general manager Mickey Loomis expects value in return for any team hiring Sean Payton

“That’s a commodity that is hard to come by in the NFL. So, we’ve been looking for stability and that obviously starts with ownership and GM and head coach and having a core group of players that you nurture and develop,” Loomis continued. “That’s the attitude that we have and that’s the process and that’s the things we believe in."

“One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the last 15 years or whatever — it’s been is stability,” Loomis said Friday while discussing the upcoming offseason.

METAIRIE, La. — The value that the New Orleans Saints place on stability influenced the decision to retain coach Dennis Allen despite finishing this season 7-10 and outside the playoff picture, general manager Mickey Loomis said.

Loomis also spoke about other NFL clubs requesting permission to interview retired coach Sean Payton. So far, the Saints have permitted three teams — Arizona, Denver and Houston — to interview Payton, who has two years remaining on his contract with New Orleans and thus would have to be traded.

Loomis said he could not be specific about what compensation the Saints would seek.

“It’s going to be different for every team because they have different (trade assets) available," Loomis said. “They have to get our permission to have a discussion with him. And then we have to have the compensation settled before they can actually make an offer to hire him.”

Historically, compensation in such trades has included draft picks — and the Saints could use a first-rounder. New Orleans does not have one in 2023 because of a 2022 trade with Philadelphia that gave the Saints two first-rounders (receiver Chris Olave and offensive tackle Trevor Penning).

But Loomis said the Saints were not counting on Payton, who worked as studio analyst this season and took New Orleans to its only Super Bowl win, to return to coaching in 2023.

“I’ve never counted on getting anything for Sean because he might decide to do the media deal for five years,” Loomis said. “Who knows?”

Loomis called Payton "a close friend," which he said makes it a complicated situation.

“Between the quarterback of a team and the head coach, no one else impacts winning more than those two guys in any building. So, I know what he brings to the table and I know that’s really valuable,” Loomis said. “And it’s our obligation to maximize that value if he chooses to coach again within that time frame where we have those rights.”