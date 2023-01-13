Wrestling notebook: At Silver Lake, female wrestlers Sydney Diauto and Lindsay Laws show that winning the offseason a foundation to in-season success

A 10-0 start is the program’s best since separating from a co-op with Pembroke two decades ago, and miles ahead of a 10-11-1 finish last winter, and a 51-56-2 aggregate the past five seasons.

Senior cocaptain Sydney Diauto and junior Lindsay Laws have been at the forefront.

Sydney Diauto (106 pounds) confers with Silver Lake wrestling coach Wayne Reissfelder Jr. (right) after a recent match at Marshfield High. "“These two ladies, they both were extremely successful last year. Their teammates saw why," Reissfelder said of Diauto (above) and Laws (not pictured). Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“They’ve been inspiring for their teammates to put in some time,” Reissfelder said. “These two ladies, they both were extremely successful last year. Their teammates saw why.”

Diauto, the runner-up at 106 pounds at last year’s girls’ state championship, is 11-6 this season season in mixed gender competition, and 42-28 in her career. Laws pinned at every round to win the Girls’ All-States title at 160 last season. Four of the boys earned fourth-place finishes at the Division 2 South sectional, highlighting the team’s best regional finishes.

Silver Lake's Sydney Diauto (106 pounds) pins Marshfield High’s Brady Ward during the first period of a recent wrestling match at Marshfield. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Being able to inspire my teammates to wrestle offseason is great,” Diauto said. “It’s a whole other community. You really see people improve. When I wrestle at clubs and see my teammates or incoming freshmen wrestle for even a week during the summer, it shows their improvement during the season.”

“ ‘I’ve never noticed that it was an ordeal to be a girl in a boys’ sport.’ Sydney Diauto, Silver Lake's senior wrestling cocaptain

Diauto started learning mixed martial arts at age 6, and added jiu-jitsu at 10. If she’d known club wrestling existed before high school, she would have started earlier.

“When I was first starting out [wrestling], it definitely helped me, learning the basics,” Diauto said of her combat sport background. “I had a foundation, essentially, of what to do. In jiu-jitsu you learn your double legs and single legs. It’s different in wrestling, but it’s a good foundation to have.”

Diauto was the only girl on the Silver Lake team when she first joined. But it didn’t faze her; each combat sport she has joined is male-dominated.

“I’ve had matches where you can tell that [the boys] have the advantage in strength,” Diauto said. “But if you have the technique, you can beat them no matter the strength. Starting with sports that are directed towards males, I’ve never noticed that it was an ordeal to be a girl in a boys’ sport.”

“ ‘I had been wrestling at Dungeon Training Center for a couple of years and there were only two girls in the room, so I was used to being one of the only girls in the room.’ Junior Lindsay Laws, the reigning 160-pound Girls' All-States champion

Laws (6-10 this season in mixed gender matches; 7-1 against girls in season) started wrestling in seventh grade, practicing with her brother, Grant Laws, who won a state championship as a heavyweight at Xaverian.

“I knew that Sydney was on the team so that was a huge comfort,” Laws said. “I had been wrestling at Dungeon Training Center for a couple years and there were only two girls in the room for that, so I was used to being one of the only girls in the room.”

Although her nose was bloodied in this match at 160 against Marshfield's Nate Lang, Silver Lake's Lindsay Laws remained unbowed as the reigning Girls' All-States champion in her weight class. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Laws credits her offseason work (including 26 matches) for being more prepared than some of her opponents.

“Last year, there was an emphasis on doing offseason [work],” she said. “I was super impressed when I walked in and we had a bunch of people who had been going to Riptide Wrestling Club. If you can survive a six-minute match in your first week of wrestling, you’re way ahead.”

Senior cocaptain Gavin McKenna (132), 14-25 overall entering this season, was motivated after failing to place at sectionals. He is off to a 15-5 start.’

“It was a wake-up call to me that I have to put in work if I want to succeed,” he said. “[Seeing Laws and Diauto succeed] definitely showed us that [off-season work] makes a difference, it’s effective in making better wrestlers.”

Senior captain Caleb Berry (170), 3-22 in his first two years, is 32-20 since (15-3 this year).

Silver Lake sophomore Robby Lewis, who served as Sydney Diauto's sparring partner as a freshman when he went 8-9-1, has improved his record to 15-5 at 113 this season after dedicating himself to offseason work and conditioning. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Sophomore Robby Lewis (113) was Diauto’s sparring partner last season, and held his own. But his offseason training at Riptide helped him improve from 8-9-1 as a freshman to 15-5 so far this season.

“[I’m putting in the work] really just to prove people wrong,” said Lewis whose sister, Hailey (3-2 co-ed at 106), is a newcomer who has replaced him as Diauto’s sparring partner. “Everybody who doubted me. I still want to play varsity, that drove me.

“The environment at my team, to wrestle at Riptide for 10 months. It helped me so much. It drove me to be better.”

It has also sparked an interest in wrestling among other girls at the school. For Hailey Lewis, the presence of talented female wrestlers such as Diauto and Laws was encouraging. “It makes me feel like I can actually do it, because they’ve come a long way, too,” Lewis said.

Near falls

▪ St. John’s Prep senior Tyler Knox became the first wrestler from Massachusetts to compete — and win — in the Doc Buchanan Tournament in Clovis, Calif. Knox is ranked 12th in the country at 132 by David Bray of FloWrestling.

Wrestling at 135 pounds, the Stanford commit earned four wins via fall before beating Daniel Zepeda of Gilroy, Calif., in a 5-4 decision. Zepeda was nationally-ranked at No. 13.

“It feels great, especially this win,” Knox said. “It’s my first [win] in California where I’m going to be going to school. The unique experience this tournament brings with the coveted cowboy hat the champion receives. The way the championship is presented, it really promotes the sport.”

Knox led 4-1 with 50 seconds left in the third period, but “let off the gas a bit too early.” Zepeda reversed him, Knox got out of it, and then a stall point against Knox brought it within a point.

After the win, Knox shook the hand of Dan Cormier, the former UFC lightweight and heavyweight champion who is Zepeda’s coach.

“I’m very grateful I had the opportunity [to wrestle at Doc Buchanan],” said Knox, who waited eight hours between his semifinal and the final. “The wrestling culture in California is really rich. To wrestle in that atmosphere in the finals is really unique.”

Next up: this weekend’s Eastern States Classic at Sullivan County Community College in Loch Sheldrake, N.Y..

▪ Melrose coach Larry Tremblay earned his 800th career win in style, with his Red Hawks taking the championship at the Ray Southland Team Dual Tournament in Southington, Conn., with wins against Francis Maloney (77-7), Daniel Hand (54-0), Newtown (40-37), and Southington (50-27).

Tremblay (802) is the second in the state to reach 800, after Manny Costa (St. John’s Prep).

“It’s been a long journey,” said Tremblay, who has 71 wins at Melrose, following stops at North Reading (13), and Winchester (716). “800 wins is a big number. It’s been a lot of great memories and a lot of heartfelt losses.”

Tremblay expressed his gratitude to his assistants, principals, athletic directors, and everyone who contributed to each of his victories.

“The program doesn’t exist without great kids and great parents,” he said. “I want to throw that 800 at all of them, a lot of them own a share of those 800 wins. My family has allowed me to coach for 40 years, and they continue to help me out today.

“The sport has been very good to me.”





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.