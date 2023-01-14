Twitter workers forced to drop group lawsuit over severance

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. won a ruling forcing a group of laid-off workers fighting the company over their severance packages to pursue their claims in individual arbitration rather than through a class-action lawsuit.

Hundreds of workers who were laid off by Elon Musk after he bought the social media company in October have already filed arbitration claims.

A San Francisco federal judge ruled Friday that five workers who sued in early November are obligated under their contracts to go through arbitration, in which private judges resolve disputes in closed-door hearings. US District Judge James Donato said he’ll decide later how to handle complaints by workers who opted out of the arbitration agreement.