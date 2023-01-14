Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A horned grebe on the Cheshire Reservoir, an American wigeon and a ring-necked duck at Woods Pond in Lenox, three more ring-necked ducks at Laurel Lake, two snow geese at Baldwin Hill Road in Egremont, a merlin in Pittsfield and two pine grosbeaks in Windsor.

Last week was fairly quiet, with a Western grebe in Mashpee, a common gull in Swampscott, a continuing Smith’s longspur in Hadley and a Western tanager in Sandwich “as the most notable reports.”

Bristol County: A snow goose in Berkley, six Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, a Barrow’s goldeneye at New Bedford’s harbor, three Wilson’s snipes on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, a dovekie and an orange-crowned warbler at Gooseberry Island, a yellow-breasted chat at the Little River Bridge in Dartmouth and 75 red crossbills at the Horseneck Beach campground.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: A continuing Western grebe on Mashpee Pond at Attaquin Park, a very late sooty shearwater at Race Point Beach, a Western tanager on a road leading to Scusset Beach, two lingering willets at Forest Beach, a black-headed gull at Eugenia Fortes Beach and a thick-billed murre at Race Point Beach.

Essex County: Eared grebes at Niles Beach and in Marblehead, a greater white-fronted goose and cackling geese at Ipswich’s power and light facility, a common gull at King’s Beach in Swapscott, a canvasback at Wenham Lake, a redhead at Kenoza Lake, cackling geese at Connors Farm in Danvers and the Appleton Farms in Ipswich, where there is also a continuing red-headed woodpecker. A continuing loggerhead shrike at the Bear Creek Wildlife Sanctuary in Saugus, orange-crowned warblers at Winter Island and Red Rock Park in Lynn, a yellow-breasted chat at Plum Island, 40 American pipits at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury and 12 red crossbills at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation campground.

Advertisement

Franklin County: A cackling goose at Barton Cove in Gill and a lesser scaup at Quabbin Reservoir’s gate 25.

Hampshire County: A Smith’s longspur at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley, a greater white-fronted goose at Mount Holyoke College’s Lower Pond. In South Hadley, a redhead at Canal Park and a greater white-fronted goose. A short-eared owl at the Northampton Airport and a red-necked grebe at the Windsor Dam.

Martha’s Vineyard: A common raven at the Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: A horned grebe, three common loons and two redheads at the Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge, a Barrow’s goldeneye behind the Tsongas Center by the Merrimack River in Lowell, a Northern shoveler on Ice House Pond in Acton, 150 common grackles in Weston and two rusty blackbirds in Wayland.

Nantucket: Four Northern shovelers at the University of Massachusetts Boston’s Nantucket Field Station and three more shovelers near the Nantucket Shipwreck and Life Saving Museum.

Norfolk County: A snow goose at Buckmaster Pond, redheads at the Wollomonopoag Conservation Area and Lake Pearl in Wrentham, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph, a lesser black-backed gull, a glaucous gull and an Iceland gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, another Iceland gull at Little Harbor in Cohasset and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose at the Eel River Preserve, a snow goose at Sampson Pond in Carver, a great egret in Marshfield, a brown thrasher at the Ellisville Harbor State Park and a white-crowned sparrow at the Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary.

Advertisement

Suffolk County: A continuing MacGillivray’s warbler at the McLaughlin Woods near Mission Hill in Boston, “along with” a Nashville warbler and an orange-crowned warbler, according to the Mass Audubon. Four redheads at Jamaica Pond and four more redheads at the Chestnut Hill Reservation, a rough-legged hawk and a glaucous gull at Rumney Marsh and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Belle Isle.

Worcester County: Four continuing trumpeter swans in the Riverdale Mills Corporation area of Northbridge, two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin Reservation, six Northern pintails at Flint Pond in Worcester, a redhead at the Sudbury Reservoir, six redheads and a red-breasted merganser at Lake Quinsigamond and 50 evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.