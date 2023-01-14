Boston police asking the public to help identify five men following New Year’s Day assault

Boston police are asking the public to help identify five men in connection with an assault on New Year’s Day when a man was kicked and punched several times near South Station, officials said.
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Jan. 1 incident that happened at 5:40 p.m. near 540 Atlantic Ave., about a block from the train station, Boston police said in a statement Friday.
The man “was punched and kicked several times by a group of males,” and received medical treatment, police said in the statement.
Surveillance photos released by police show the men dressed in dark-colored clothing. Some wear baseball caps and team jerseys with the logos of Boston sports teams.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4571. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or can text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.