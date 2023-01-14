Boston police look to identify suspect in alleged indecent assault in South End

Boston police are asking the public to help identify a man in connection with an indecent assault incident in the South End, officials said.
The alleged assault occurred at about 6:55 p.m. on Thursday near 50 Malden St., Boston police said in a statement Friday. Photos released by police show a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, and white shoes.
If someone spots the alleged suspect, Boston police say to call 911.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4683. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or can text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Advertisement
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.