Burst pipe causing massive flooding, street buckling in Jamaica Plain

The failed pipe, which has forced the closure of Heath, Waldron, and Minden streets, the Boston Fire Department reported on Twitter at about 6:30 a.m. About an hour later, the flooding had buckled parts of Heath Street.

A major water main break on Heath Street is causing street flooding in parts of Jamaica Plain Saturday morning, as Boston firefighters in survival gear are searching for residents who need to be evacuated, according to the fire department.

The department has deployed its High Water Rescue Vehicle to assist with evacuations, it said in a Twitter post. Firefighters are also going door to door in the affected areas looking for water in basements.

Officials from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission are working in the area of Heath Street to investigate the break, the agency said in a Twitter post.

“Crews in the process of shutting down three mains in the area to determine the source. Several services expected to be impacted,” the commission said around 8 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

