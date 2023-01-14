Melrose public school teachers plan to rally Sunday ahead of potential strike Tuesday

The teachers say they will demonstrate alongside families and students in the city’s Memorial Knoll Park starting at 1 p.m., after union negotiators spent most of Saturday in mediation to try and settle on a new contract, according to Lisa Donovan, president of the Melrose Education Association. On Friday, leaders of the Melrose union, which represents about 450 teachers and other school workers, voted to authorize a strike Tuesday if a deal is not reached by then.

Melrose Public Schools teachers negotiating for a new contract are expected to rally with supporters Sunday afternoon, less than two days before a strike could begin Tuesday.

Advertisement

Teachers have worked without a contract since June, according to the union, and are seeking a deal that includes better compensation and working conditions, as well as more preparation time for teachers.

On Saturday, Melrose School Committee chair Margaret Driscoll said in a statement that school leaders hoped to make progress “towards a comprehensive agreement that collaboratively supports the various needs of all students.”

“We have a mediator ready to assist this afternoon as needed. We care about our teachers, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together on behalf of our students, educators and community,” said the statement, which was posted to the committee’s Twitter page.

Melrose school officials sought mediation last month after talks stalled, and they learned Thursday that the state Department of Labor Relations would assist, according to Mayor Paul Brodeur.

Union members have said mediation would only slow down negotiations.

It’s illegal for Massachusetts teachers and other public employees to strike. The Massachusetts Teachers Association supports state legislation that would allow some public sector workers, such as teachers, to go on strike. (The proposal would not apply to public safety workers, such as police officers.)

In recent days, Melrose’s educators have been gaining widespread support, including from unions representing school workers in Boston, Lawrence, Worcester, Cambridge, Somerville, Malden, Newton, Haverhill, and Brookline, according to the Melrose union.

Advertisement

Supporters launched an online fund-raiser Saturday to back a fund for Melrose educators, should they go on strike Tuesday.

Melrose’s School Committee has shown “nothing but disrespect” for the city’s teachers, according to the fund-raiser, which was posted on GoFundMe.

“Inadequate pay and working conditions have led to a staff shortage that is straining the ability of educators to meet the needs of students. They’ve had enough,” the posting said.

The negotiations in Melrose are occurring as teachers in Canton are in mediation with the town’s school leadership for a new contract.

Sarah Joncas, the Canton union’s vice president, said the negotiations team voted to enter into work-to-rule following the first mediation session last month.

During the second session Saturday, Joncas said the team made some headway, including on wages and personal days for education support professionals. An agreement for teachers remains a work in progress, she said, but they are “cautiously optimistic” about the direction of negotiations.

The Canton union’s negotiators also voted to suspend work-to-rule following the meeting Saturday, she said. Their next session is scheduled for Jan. 24.

“The support that we have felt from the Canton community and our fellow educators, both current and retired, has been invaluable,” she said.

Adria Watson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.