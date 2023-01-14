Melrose School Committee, teachers union, reach tentative contract deal to avoid strike

The Melrose School Committee has reached a tentative agreement with its teacher’s union, avoiding a strike, officials announced Saturday night.

The three-year contract will run retroactively from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025, according to a joint statement issued by the committee and the Melrose Education Association.

“On behalf of the Melrose School Committee, I believe that this contract shows our dedication to both the interests of the community and the commitment of our hard-working teachers,” School Committee Chair Margaret Driscoll said in the statement. “We look forward to the MEA’s continued partnership in support of students, as we continue the tradition of excellent education provided to all students in Melrose.”