Two allegedly impaired drivers arrested for leading N.H. state troopers on pursuits, police say

Defosse continued into Manchester, where local police assisted troopers. He was found near the abandoned Dodge Avenger on East High Street and taken into custody without incident, State Police said.

A New Hampshire state trooper attempted to stop Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, of Concord, N.H., for lane control violations at 10:28 p.m. Friday on I-93 in Hooksett, State Police said in a statement. But instead of stopping for the trooper’s lights and sirens, Defosses fled south on I-93 in a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger at “a high rate of speed,” police said in the statement.

Two New Hampshire residents driving while allegedly intoxicated were arrested in separate incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning after leading law enforcement in pursuits on Interstate 93, according to State Police.

Defosses faces charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — the deadly weapon being his vehicle, said State Police spokesperson Amber Lagace — disobeying a police officer, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was held without bail and is set to be arraigned at the Merrimack County Superior Court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Laurie Rebecca Keith, 39, of Manchester, N.H., fled from a trooper’s lights and sirens in a 2013 red BMW 3 Series onto I-93 north toward Hooksett at 1:34 a.m. Saturday, State Police said in another statement. Kieth had allegedly been involved in a brief pursuit with Manchester police in the city earlier, according to the statement.

Troopers deployed spike strips near the Hooksett rest area on I-93, deflating two of the BMW’s tires, State Police said. The car continued slowly traveling on its rims and exited into Concord, where local police deployed spike strips again and brought the pursuit to an end on Gas Street near several closed businesses, according to the statement.

Kieth faces similar charges, including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon (her car), disobeying a police officer, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to the statement.

She refused bail and will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsborough North Superior Court, police said.





