Will it be kid gloves for Healey and the Globe?

We are about to enter a period of single-party rule in Massachusetts, with the Democratic Party in control of the House, Senate, and governor’s office. We need a Fourth Estate that takes the media’s oversight role seriously. So far, the Globe appears to be acting more like the incoming administration’s public relations arm.

Even though it’s Sunday’s commentary by Yvonne Abraham that begat this letter ( “From Healey, some personal news,” Page A1, Jan. 8), I am not writing to make a point about our new governor’s personal life. This letter is about the Globe’s coverage of the incoming governor.

Would a story with similar facts about a Republican candidate — that of a life partner of almost two years’ standing — been left until after the election, when “the women and their families [were] finally ready for the couple to step into view,” with the friendly treatment of a columnist, and with the Sunday front page turned into a society page? Or would reporters have been doggedly talking to the people who worked with them, and the other people involved, and getting the story out in the heat of the campaign, because of the public’s proverbial need to know?

The recent meet-the-governor’s-sister piece (“ ‘An extension of Maura’: Meet Tara Healey,” Page A1, Dec. 27) took a similar, celebratory tack on a topic that I also expect would have been treated differently if the candidate had been a Republican.

Again, none of my concern in this is about Governor Healey herself. I believe the personal stuff is none of our business anyway. But if the people are to trust the Globe’s coverage over the next few years, you need to get control of your glee over her election, take off the rose-colored glasses, and put your reporters’ hats back on. This is getting embarrassing.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater