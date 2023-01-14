Women in top office in Mass. signal a different kind of leadership

Some Massachusetts residents may take for granted that we have women leading our state as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, and treasurer since women have been breaking glass ceilings in every sector including corporations and higher education. Yet for many of us, the composition of our state’s leadership creates hope and wonder. Will this team of women be what we believe women leaders are: collaborative, communicative, inclusive; people who listen without judgment and bring everyone into the fold?

We know that not all women leaders share these qualities. Yet there was a signal after Governor Maura Healey was inaugurated, as small as it may have seemed, when she was stopped by the press to answer a question and she turned and asked, “Where’s my buddy?” referring to Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. It tells me that Healey doesn’t need to be the center of attention and that she knows that other voices matter as much as her own.