Boston Latin tops Boston Latin Academy in boys’ hockey scrimmage at Fenway Park

Boston Latin defeated Boston Latin Academy, 3-1, in a nonleague scrimmage at Fenway Park. Thousands of observers watched the showcase of hockey in the city along the first base line.
“To have the opportunity to play right up the street from the school and get these guys the opportunity to experience this, it’s nice for us to have that,” said Boston Latin coach Frank Woods.
Boston Latin senior captain Richard Bova scored just a few minutes into the game to kickstart the scoring, paying homage to Fenway Park by swinging his stick like a baseball bat in celebration.
“It’s an experience,” said Latin Academy coach Pat Mudie. “You want to get all the guys out there and remember being out there, having ice time.”
