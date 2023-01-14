Brothers Sid and James Tildsley help Shawsheen wrestling sweep at Springfield Central Duals

The Shawsheen wrestling team (12-2) swept at the Springfield Central Duals, handing Natick their first loss (40-35), while defeating Vermont’s Mt. Anthony (38-25) for the first time in program history, in addition to taking down Keene (NH), 56-24.

Sophomore Sid Tildsley (152 pounds) and freshman James Tildsley (138) continued their fantastic seasons with undefeated performances, as did sophomore Brayton Carbone (120) and junior Caleb Caceres (145).