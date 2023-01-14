fb-pixel Skip to main content
Saturday's schools roundup

Brothers Sid and James Tildsley help Shawsheen wrestling sweep at Springfield Central Duals

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 14, 2023, 45 minutes ago

The Shawsheen wrestling team (12-2) swept at the Springfield Central Duals, handing Natick their first loss (40-35), while defeating Vermont’s Mt. Anthony (38-25) for the first time in program history, in addition to taking down Keene (NH), 56-24.

Sophomore Sid Tildsley (152 pounds) and freshman James Tildsley (138) continued their fantastic seasons with undefeated performances, as did sophomore Brayton Carbone (120) and junior Caleb Caceres (145).

Methuen 70, Marshfield 12 — It was a big day for the Rangers (21-0), who took down two previously unbeaten teams, Taunton (54-27) and Silver Lake (64-9), and 2022 Division 1 South winner South Shore (66-6) at a quad hosted by Marshfield. Sophomore Antonio Rios (106 pounds), freshman Anthony DeMaio (126), and freshman Noah Beshara (138) were each 4-0 on the day for Methuen.

