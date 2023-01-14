Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season

Immediately following Saturday night’s 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, the Bruins announced a contract extension for Pavel Zacha.
The forward signed on for four more seasons, through 2026-27, at $4.75 million against the team’s salary cap.
In his first season with the Bruins, Zacha has scored five goals to go with 20 assists through 42 games. The 25-year-old also has a plus-11 rating.
The Bruins acquired the native of the Czech Republic from the New Jersey Devils in a trade last July for center Eric Houla. In 428 career games, he has 74-130–204 totals.