fb-pixel Skip to main content
BRUINS

Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season

By Staff reportUpdated January 14, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Pavel Zacha (left) had even more reason to smile Saturday after signing a contract extension through the 2026-27 season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Immediately following Saturday night’s 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, the Bruins announced a contract extension for Pavel Zacha.

The forward signed on for four more seasons, through 2026-27, at $4.75 million against the team’s salary cap.

In his first season with the Bruins, Zacha has scored five goals to go with 20 assists through 42 games. The 25-year-old also has a plus-11 rating.

The Bruins acquired the native of the Czech Republic from the New Jersey Devils in a trade last July for center Eric Houla. In 428 career games, he has 74-130–204 totals.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video