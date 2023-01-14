In a playoff-like atmosphere, Bruins win a wild one against the Maple Leafs on Matt Grzelcyk’s late goal

A Matt Grzelcyk slapper, clocked at 87.2 miles per hour, was the difference. At 18:44 of the third period, the defenseman from Charlestown stepped into a rolling puck, after Maple Leafs captain John Tavares turned it over, and hammered it past Toronto netminder Matt Murray.

All but fighting each other to a draw — as Nick Foligno and Wayne Simmonds did earlier in the game — the Bruins and Maple Leafs put on a Saturday night special.

We may see more of this come the spring, and if that’s the case, buckle up.

Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 3 — the score on Saturday night, and from playoff series past.

Boston (33–5-4) improved to 11 points clear of Toronto (26-11-7) in the Atlantic Division and heads into Monday’s matinee with Philadelphia without a two-game losing streak.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs are ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, in the overall standings. Since starting 4-4-2, the Leafs have gone 22-7-5. They have not been able to catch the Bruins.

With the win, Linus Ullmark (23-2-1) kept pace with Tiny Thompson, who won 23 of his first 27 games (23-4-1) for the Bruins in 1929-30.

Auston Matthews, having a down year for his world-class standards, tied the score at 3:17 of the third. Mitch Marner forced a Hampus Lindholm turnover, letting Matthews take a quick Michael Bunting feed, twist away from coverage, and produce the kind of in-tight-upstairs finish that few players can. He put it into a pinhole for his 21st goal.

The Black and Gold held a 3-2 lead entering the final period of a hard-hitting, high-danger, and fast-paced affair on Causeway Street. Any Boston-Toronto game is intense, but this one had playoff vibes from the jump.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak helped the Bruins keep pace on the scoreboard, until the fourth line provided what looked like the push over the hump. A.J. Greer scored the go-ahead goal at 10:33 of the second period, set up by Foligno.

The latter duo was also involved physically, Foligno throwing hands in a marathon bout with Simmonds in the first period and Greer sitting for half the third along with Simmonds (10-minute misconducts, each).

The No. 1 star was Ullmark (18 saves), who allowed the elite Matthews finish, a power-play goal to Bunting and another on a long, screened, rush shot by Pierre Engvall, but made several spectacular saves. The Vezina Trophy candidate added the following to his highlight reel: a diving glove stop on a Justin Holl rebound, a sprawling left-pad denial of Matthews, and a blocker stop on Mark Giordano — all of which were sure-thing goals.

In the first period, the Maple Leafs were hot after Ullmark lost his stick while making a flailing save on Marner, believing the goalie threw the paddle. On replay, it was clear that Bergeron accidentally chopped the stick out of his netminder’s hands.

Bergeron and Brad Marchand gave Ullmark a chance to retrieve it. The captain harassed John Tavares on the forecheck, Marchand swooped in, swiping Morgan Rielly’s giveaway, and hit Bergeron for the tying goal at 15:02 of the first, equaling Bunting’s strike at 4:45 of the opening period.

The Bergeron tap-in was his 16th goal of the season, and came after Marchand had five scoring chances (four shots on goal) on Toronto goalie Matt Murray (30 saves) in the opening minutes.

The Bruins outshot the Maple Leafs, 15-5, in the first 20, and were ahead, 28-17, in shots through 40 minutes. It felt much closer.

Engvall made it a 2-1 game on Toronto’s sixth shot of the game. The big Swede took the puck from the right dot in his own zone and made quick work of the neutral zone, then fired through a Brandon Carlo high screen at 2:43 of the second period.

Just over three minutes later, Pastrnak, after picking off a telegraphed Connor Timmins pass, broke 2 on 0 with Marchand and took it himself. Pastrnak whipped a short-side wrister underneath Murray’s pads at 5:52 for his eighth goal in five games. He has eight of Boston’s last 18 goals.

After Taylor Hall helped keep it a 2-2 game by diving toward Ullmark to break up a 2-on-1 pass, Greer had his say.

Greer, who hadn’t scored since a run of 3-2–5 in his opening four games in a Boston sweater, provided the 3-2 lead at 10:33 of the second. The goal came off a pretty feed from Foligno, who hit Greer in traffic and watched his linemate send one underneath Murray’s pads through a screen.

