Damar Hamlin a welcome sight in first visit with Bills teammates since going into cardiac arrest on field

A person with direct knowledge of Hamlin’s schedule confirmed to The Associated Press the player’s visit. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hamlin has kept his schedule and recovery private.

Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was cleared to go home Wednesday after undergoing final tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. His trip to meet with teammates comes a day before the Bills (13-3) host their division rival Miami Dolphins (9-8) in a wild-card playoff game, heightening the possibility he might be healthy enough to attend the game.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The 24-year-old Hamlin continues what doctors have referred to as “a remarkable recovery” since his heart stopped after being hit squarely in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Advertisement

Hamlin spent his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator. Upon being awakened, Hamlin showed no signs of neurological damage and within four days of his arrival was breathing on his own as well as walking and talking.

He first interacted with his teammates on Jan. 6, when Hamlin appeared by videoconference from his hospital room. He exchanged hand messages, flexed his muscles, and spoke to them by saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin live-tweeted while watching the Bills 35-23 season-closing win over New England on Sunday, and a day later was released from the Cincinnati hospital and transferred to Buffalo. He is now continuing his rehabilitation with the Bills.

Advertisement

As Hamlin’s recovery progressed, the Bills and the NFL’s messaging switched from “Prayers for Damar 3″ to “Love for Damar 3″ by last weekend, when the entire league honored Hamlin, who wears No. 3.

Hamlin’s recovery has uplifted the Bills, who were stunned and teary eyed upon watching medical personal revive their teammate.

The Bills on Wednesday were cautious on when they’d get a chance to meet with Hamlin in person, saying it was dependent on the player regaining his strength.

“Just making sure he’s taking it slow, and obviously trying to get back to being himself,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “So we’ll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him.”

In the days that followed his collapse, $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations poured into Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser, which will be used to support young people through education and sports.

Hamlin also will use proceeds from the sale of new T-shirts, emblazoned with “Did We Win?” along with his hands in the shape of a heart, to raise money for the trauma center in Cincinnati that initially treated him.

Commanders going with Howell at QB?

As the Commanders search for their next offensive coordinator, they’re telling candidates that Sam Howell is likely their starting quarterback for next season, but he will have to earn the job, according to two people familiar with the team’s plans.

Those people said the team intends to keep all options open as it continues to evaluate its best course, something general manager Martin Mayhew mentioned during his end-of-season news conference alongside coach Ron Rivera.

Advertisement

“Well, you pretty much have to enter every season and look at the entire landscape of what’s available,” Mayhew said Tuesday. “And I thought we did a really good job of that last year. We talked about drafting guys, we talked about who we could trade for and we talked about free agents. And we went through the entire process of all those guys and did a very thorough evaluation. We will do the same thing this year. We’re not going to rule out acquiring a vet. We’ll go through the entire landscape of who’s available. We’ll evaluate them and we’ll get to a consensus on somebody.”

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday after three seasons as their play caller, and have begun the process of forming a list of candidates to fill the vacancy.

One priority, according to a person with direct knowledge of Washington’s intentions, is to find someone with a record of developing young quarterbacks. The last two years, the team turned to the veteran market, signing Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency in 2021, then trading for Carson Wentz in 2022.

Pending free agent Taylor Heinicke, an undrafted player signed to serve as an emergency quarterback during the pandemic, started in place of both after injuries but is not viewed as a long-term answer. Wentz has no more guaranteed money on his contract and is likely done in Washington.

Advertisement

One coordinator candidate, a person knowledgeable about the Commanders’ plans said, is former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, most recently the Broncos’ offensive coordinator from 2020-21.

Ken Zampese, the Commanders’ quarterbacks coach, is also a candidate for the coordinator job, according to one person.

Jim Caldwell, former coach of the Colts and Lions, was on the team’s list of candidates. But Caldwell, who was last an assistant head coach/quarterbacks with the Dolphins in 2019, declined, choosing to focus on head coaching opportunities.

Rams will pick up Stafford’s option

The Rams will reportedly pick up the 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary for Matthew Stafford, which will mean $62 million in guaranteed money for the veteran quarterback who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title following the 2021 season, his first in Los Angeles after spending his first 12 with the Lions.

Stafford was limited to nine games this season, landing on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion.

He passed for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions for a Rams team that couldn’t stay healthy this season, finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs.

Seahawks want to keep QB Smith

According to reports, the Seahawks are working on a new contract to keep pending free agent quarterback Geno Smith in Seattle, but will use the franchise tag for 2023 if necessary. Smith, who hadn’t started a game in seven seasons, replaced longtime Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and led the Seahawks to a wild-card berth, throwing for more than 4,200 yards and career-high 30 touchdowns against interceptions in the regular season … The Titans interviewed Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris for their general manager job, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh season. The Titans finished 7-10 on a seven-game skid and missed the playoffs … The Browns were scheduled to meet with Eagles assistant Dennard Wilson about their defensive coordinator job, taking advantage of top-seeded Philadelphia having a first-round bye to speak with him.