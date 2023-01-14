In second Travis Roy Cup played without the namesake’s presence, Tabor Academy battles St. Sebastian’s to a thrilling draw

“He used to come and he would talk to our guys,” Dineen said of Roy, the 1995 Tabor Academy graduate and former Boston University hockey player who passed away October 29, 2020. “We did a lot of things for his foundation.

Amidst the chaos of Tabor Academy’s 3-3 tie with St. Sebastian’s in the 24th Travis Roy Cup at Walter Brown Arena Saturday night, including the Seawolves erasing a late two-goal deficit, there was one overarching thought in Dineen’s head: The game felt different without Roy’s presence.

Tabor Academy head coach Gerry Dineen has seen a lot in the two dozen Travis Roy Cups he’s coached.

“Now it’s just kind of a game in his memory, which is a different feeling.”

The two Independent School League rivals continued to honor Roy’s memory with the annual game played in the same arena he and his fellow BU Terriers played in.

Roy suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury on his first collegiate shift as a BU freshman on home ice at Walter Brown Arena, where the event held in his name has raised money for the Travis Roy Foundation, which is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with spinal cord injuries and their families.

“I knew Travis pretty well and for the guys in our locker room right now, there’s a few of them that had personal contact with him,” Dineen said. “But that’s kind of fading … It’s a special game.”

It was a game everyone in both locker rooms circled on the calendar.

“Some of these guys haven’t had a chance to play in front of Travis, like we have in the past,” said St. Sebastian’s head coach Sean McCann. “But I think there’s just a ton of respect for what Travis went through, as well as the foundation and everything they’ve done to help other kids, so I know we look forward to it every single year.”

On the ice, Tommy Sheehan gave the Seawolves (9-2-3) the lead halfway through the first, streaking in on a solorush and potting his shot past St. Sebastian’s goalie Pelle Russo. Despite a 1-0 deficit, it was the Arrows (9-3-1) who had the majority of zone time and shots in the first, but Tabor got stellar goaltending from Gus Ackerman to keep them off the board.

The Arrows responded in the second, keeping the same first-period puck pressure on Ackerman, only this time getting a pair of second-period goals for their effort.

First, Colin Gorman latched onto a long bank pass and took it in alone, knocking a backhand past Ackerman to tie it, 1-1. Then, with three minutes to go, the Arrows forced a turnover in the Tabor zone and Ben Merrill buried a wrister from in tight to give St. Sebastian’s a 2-1 lead.

St. Sebastian sophomore Ben Merrill (center) celebrates after scoring an equalizing goal during the second period of the 24th Travis Roy Cup hockey game against ISL rival Tabor Academy on Saturday at Boston University's Walter Brown Arena. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“I loved the way we played in the first two and a half periods,” McCann said. “I thought we controlled the game, we played with an unbelievable pace, we made good decisions with the puck, and we had good opportunities.”

St. Sebastian’s added to the lead early in the third, as Jack Connors scored his first career goal with a point shot that found its way through traffic.

But trailing by two goals, 3-1, the Seawolves fought their way back on two shots from the point with traffic in front. Jack DesRuisseaux tipped in a point shot to pull Tabor within 3-2. Then, with just three minutes remaining, Brad Guden blasted a howitzer from the point that found its way through net-front traffic and found the back of the net for a tying goal.

St. Sebastian's junior Colin Gorman (No. 18, center) collides with Tabor Academy's junior Matt Magee (No. 19, right) while chasing the puck during the 24th Travis Roy Cup. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

It wasn’t an unfamiliar spot for the Seawolves, who Dineen said are used to playing in close games.

“They’re a very mentally tough, resilient group,” Dineen said. “They believe they can do it. They know they can do it, because we don’t blow people out. All of our games [this year] have been like that.”

After a scoreless overtime period, the game officially ended in a tie. And while it was an unsatisfactory result for both teams, it was no less meaningful since it went into the books as an ISL game.

“This game has so many meanings to it because it’s obviously the Travis Roy Cup, but it’s also an ISL rival,” Dineen said. “This game really matters.”