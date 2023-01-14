Malcolm Brogdon makes up for depleted backcourt as Celtics stumble before throttling Hornets

The Celtics chose A: play with more fortitude and passion, turning a 16-point deficit into a 17-point lead in running away with 122-106 win Saturday.

The defense was so porous that coach Joe Mazzulla, who usually keeps timeouts like $2 bills, called two in a span of two minutes. It was up for the Celtics to decide whether they were going to compete or relent to the spirited Hornets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was shades of Oklahoma City midway through the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. The 11-33 Hornets were scoring at will, beating the Celtics up the floor for easy fastbreak points, splashing 3-pointers, and scoring at the rim.

With Derrick White leaving after just four minutes because of a neck strain, Malcolm Brogdon gobbled up all his minutes and flourished, scoring a season-high 30 points in 31 minutes on 11-for-17 shooting.

He kept the Celtics from getting blown out in the first half and then helped them pull away in the second. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 33 points, including a third-quarter surge that gave Boston a double-digit lead. The Celtics have a habit of playing down to their opponent and they rectified that issue midway through the second quarter.

Al Horford added 16 for the Celtics, who have won five consecutive games after dropping the first two of the calendar year. Their defense stifled the Hornets in the second half, holding Charlotte to 15-for-42 shooting. LaMelo Ball scored 31 points but it required 27 shots and he was 4 of 14 in the second half.

Marcus Smart helped Boston with 13 points and 12 assists as the Celtics shot 52 percent in the second half. Robert Williams, playing extensive minutes, pulled down 12 rebounds

After making a spirited run to close the halftime deficit to 4, the Celtics then returned the game to normalcy with a punishing 28-13 run sparked by 17 points from Tatum. The Celtics began draining 3-pointers with ball movement and the Hornets plateaued after a hot first half.

Brogdon ended the third quarter with a layup at the buzzer for a 95-85 lead, completing a 26-point turnaround from midway through the second quarter. .

Mazzulla has warned his team against allowing inferior opponents to get comfortable offensively and then becoming formidable. It happened earlier this month in Oklahoma City when the Celtics allowed 150 points to a Thunder team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

And it happened most of the first half Saturday when the Hornets scored at will, reaching 65 percent shooting midway through the second period. The Hornets are not good defensively, but they have proven scorers in Ball, P.J. Washington, and former Celtic Terry Rozier, and that trio scorched the Boston defense for a combined 66 points.

Trailing 58-42, the Celtics began to get defensive stops and turned them into easy buckets with ball movement. Tatum scored 9 points during the Celtics’ 20-8 quarter-ending run and finished with 14 at the break. The offense collected 18 assists on 22 made baskets but also missed a series of easy layups, including a pair by Robert Williams at the rim.

The Celtics, already without Brown (tightness in his right adductor), lost White in the first quarter when he collided with Smart near the Celtics bench and took a blow that strained his neck.

White lay on the floor for several moments before being helped to the locker room and was ruled out before halftime. Brogdon came off the bench and stabilized the offense, scoring 14 first-half points on 5-for-10 shooting. He added three 3-pointers during the Celtics’ late second-period run.

The Celtics were playing the first of two games in Charlotte with the rematch Monday afternoon. Brown was sent home to rehabilitate his injury, prompting the club to recall rookie JD Davison from G League Maine.









