Practice makes perfect as Nikole Gosse delivers for No. 16 Methuen/Tewksbury girls’ hockey in MVC/DCL shutout of No. 10 HPNA

“[It’s] really exciting,” the senior forward said of the win. “We’ve had some bad luck this season with getting pucks in the net, but I’m happy we were able to score tonight and get the win.”

Saturday night, practice made perfect as Nikole Gosse halted that skid with her game-winning goal in a1-0 victory against the 10th-ranked Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op in a Merrimack Valley/Dual County Large Division showdown.

Coming off a two-game losing streak, 16th-ranked Methuen/Tewksbury girls’ hockey team spent the last four days at practice finding the back of the net.

Assistant coach Dave O’Hearn credited Rangers (4-3) for their “perseverance and confidence” in getting the win. Goaltender Taylor Bruno also factored in the triumph with 23 saves.

After the Rangers fell to Shrewsbury, 2-1, in a league contest on Monday, the team was determined to stay strong and find the back of the net.

“Our Achilles all year [has been] our net-front presence and scoring,” O’Hearn said. “So tonight, we talked about getting the stick down on the ice and in there, batting for rebounds . . . and Nikole was in the right spot at the right time with her stick on the ice, and it was a very nice pass from Kat Schille.”

, Gosse said the win felt good and she hoped her team would capitalize on the buzz it created. The Rangers, who face Shrewsbury in February in the rematch, will face other dominant league opponents in the stretch drive of the season.

“It’s always exciting to win a game,” Gosse said. “The locker room after was really exciting. We were really pumped up. So I’m hoping we can continue the winning streak.”