Ravens QB Brett Hundley remains on practice squad, a sign Tyler Huntley will play Sunday night against Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati.

With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently. He did not play in Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati in Week 18.

The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left.