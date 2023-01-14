fb-pixel Skip to main content
Ravens QB Brett Hundley remains on practice squad, a sign Tyler Huntley will play Sunday night against Bengals

By Associated PressUpdated January 14, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley did not play in the regular-season finale against the Bengals.Patrick Smith/Getty

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati.

With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently. He did not play in Baltimore’s loss to Cincinnati in Week 18.

The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left.

The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue and promoted receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad.

Baltimore also signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and ruled out backup center Trystan Colon because of an illness.

