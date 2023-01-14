Three game call-up is an opportunity for Celtics’ JD Davison to prove he’s ready to contribute

He is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the 3-point line. The Celtics are banking that Davison can compete for a rotation spot next season.

Boston’s second-round pick was brought up to the big club for three games for more guard depth with Jaylen Brown missing at least the next week with injury. The 20-year-old Davison has averaged 10.1 points, 8.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in eight games with the Maine Celtics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JD Davison is in Charlotte and thrilled to spend the next week with his Celtics teammates after sharpening his game with G League Maine.

“It’s something you can’t complain about going back down and coming back up, watch these guys play beautiful basketball and then going down and getting reps, getting better every day,” Davison said. “I’m learning the game more, just to the speed. I’m loving it right now.”

Davison arrived in Boston after one year at the University of Alabama. He was known for his explosiveness and potential and the Celtics nabbed him with the 53rd pick, knowing he would take at least a year to develop.

The Celtics have plenty of guard depth with Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard, allowing them to send Davison to Maine for prolonged stretches. But they will keep him in Boston for at least the next three games.

Davison said he’s learning the difference between high-level college basketball and the NBA.

“It’s the spacing on the floor, the freedom you play with,” he said. “Most pro coaches just let you play. In college you play through a system. Definitely the speed and once you find your freedom here, you’re going to be a good player in this league.”

Davison, who played nine minutes across three NBA games in November, feels he is picking up the NBA game quickly.

“In the gym every day, doesn’t matter what I’m doing, shooting free throws, conditioning, just something to get better, no matter what it is,” he said. “I can definitely feel the improvement.”

The Celtics have been working with the soft-spoken Davison on being more vocal on the floor, especially as a point guard.

“A lot of people know me as a quiet dude, so I just lead by example,” he said. “But now I’m trying to lead vocal-wise, just trying to talk to my teammates, tell them ‘good shot’ and just to let them hear my voice.”

Davison was in Portland, Maine, Friday preparing for a home game against Delaware when he got the call to jump on a flight to Charlotte to join the big club.

“I had to hurry up, pack real fast, and get to the airport,” he said. “I want to come in and just watch beautiful basketball this team has been playing, just seeing how they play and when my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

At least there’s Brogdon

Brogdon was available Saturday after being listed as questionable Friday because of personal reasons, giving the Celtics even more guard depth. Brown missed his second consecutive game with left adductor tightness, which may be an encouraging sign because it’s not listed as a strain. Brown is expected to miss another week. The Celtics have two days off after Monday’s MLK Day matchup with the Hornets.

For a third straight season in Charlotte, Gordon Hayward has struggled to stay on the court. Jared C. Tilton/Getty

For Hayward, injuries persist

Gordon Hayward was out with left hamstring tightness, missing another game against his former team. In his two-plus years with the Hornets, Hayward has played against the Celtics only twice because of injuries, both in the 2021-22 season. He missed the first matchup this season with a shoulder issue.

Saturday marked the 24th game Hayward has missed this season. Since signing with the Hornets, Hayward has missed 84 out of a possible 198 games (42.4 percent) and both of the team’s play-in games.

“I think he’s definitely a lot closer,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said of Hayward, who has missed the past six games. “He’s doing better. He’s doing more. He had some soreness but he’s definitely getting closer.”

Could Charlotte consider dealing Terry Rozier? Marc Lebryk/Associated Press

Layups

The Hornets retired Bill Russell’s No. 6 in a pre-game ceremony. Charlotte forward Jalen McDaniels is one of the players who wears No. 6 and is grandfathered, allowing him to wear the number for the rest of his career . . . Former Celtic Terry Rozier is second on the Hornets in scoring and has been discussed as a potential trade chip. Rozier has three more seasons on the $100 million extension he signed with the Hornets.

