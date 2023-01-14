Tomas Nosek loves the city, the team, and most of all the opportunity he has gotten with the Bruins

For guys such as Nosek, 30, the bumps and bruises of NHL life are best ignored. It’s part of the job description. There are few guarantees for fourth-liners, no matter how big (6 feet 3 inches, 205 pounds) or proficient in their roles. When faced with the choice to play on or take a seat in the press box, the latter option can feel like the first step in going from the fourth line to the land of forgotten stick carriers.

“Yeah, upper body is all I can say,” the smiling Czech forward told a dressing room visitor prior to the Bruins facing the Maple Leafs Saturday night at the Garden. “You know how it is.”

Tomas Nosek, dependable and steady Tomas Nosek, has been working with a sore something or other since late December. Without being specific, that something or other is somewhere between his waist and collarbone.

Rather than tempt fate, it’s far more prudent to reach for a roll of tape, maybe ask the trainer to freeze that pesky something or other, and just keep on trucking, careful not to look back for fear of a kid charging in from AHL Providence to take the open roster spot.

“It used to be hard for me to get in the lineup in the NHL,” said Nosek, signed nearly 10 years ago by the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent. “So when I got my spot, I told myself I would do everything I can to keep my spot, to keep fighting for my spot. If it means playing with a little injury, I’ll do that any time. That’s what it takes for guys like me on the third or fourth line.”

Nosek did not start to evolve as a regular in the NHL until after three seasons with the Red Wings, 90 percent of that time spent with AHL Grand Rapids. His break came at age 24, in the summer of 2017, when the Golden Knights pirated him away him in the expansion draft.

For his four seasons in Vegas, playing for Gerard Gallant and then Peter DeBoer, Nosek lined up at center and left wing, crafting and curating a reputation as a reliable, smart faceoff man, checker, and penalty-killer.

It was that résumé that caught the eye of Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who made Nosek his high-value budget hire (two years/$1.75 million cap hit) amid the club’s humongous UFA spending spree in the summer of 2021 that included such pricey hires as Taylor Hall, Linus Ullmark, and Nick Foligno, the latter of whom rides regularly these days as Nosek’s fourth-line left winger.

The fit could not have proven better, for both Nosek and the Bruins. Beyond fulfilling fourth-line grinding duties to a T, his value added has been on special teams, coach Jim Montgomery routinely pairing him with Charlie Coyle on the first or second penalty-killing unit, dovetailing with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Entering the matchup with the Leafs, the Bruins led the league with 88.2 percent efficiency on the PK. They were 18 for 18 on the kill over the prior seven games.

“I didn’t know how smart he was, both with and without the puck,” said Montgomery, who wasn’t completely familiar with Nosek’s game upon arriving for his first season as the Boston bench boss. “His offensive hockey sense and defensive hockey sense are very good, and he supports his teammates really well.”

Because of whatever it is that has been ailing him, Nosek for most of January has had to yield his faceoff duties, with Foligno often stepping in to take his draws at even strength. That faceoff role, especially on the PK, has been a critical part of Nosek’s contribution.

Prior to Saturday’s opening faceoff, Nosek had won 58.3 percent of his overall draws (second only to Bergeron’s astounding 61.9) and he had won 56.1 percent of the 66 draws he took while on the PK. Even the all-world Bergeron could claim only 53.2 percent efficiency on the PK puck drops.

Nosek is from Pardubice, Czechia, a city of some 90,000 along the Elbe River, approximately 75 miles east of Prague. It is a spot best known for its biggest hockey name, Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek, its explosives industry (corporate headquarters of Explosia), and of all things, gingerbread. Pardubice has been in the gingerbread baking business for centuries.

“That’s right!” said an animated Nosek, when a local scribe offhandedly brought up his town’s proud gastronomical heritage. “All my time in North America, that’s the first time anyone’s ever mentioned gingerbread. Nice!”

Nosek’s wife and two children are back in Pardubice now, making a special trip home to celebrate the 70th birthday of his wife’s grandmother. Until their return later this month, he’s living the bachelor NHL life, which often means dining on takeout Chinese food and pizza.

“Uh,” mused Nosek, “I try to make healthier choices.”

None could be better than his choice to sign with the Bruins in the summer of 2021. He loves the city, the team, the role, and above all, the opportunity.

“An Original Six team, every year with a chance to win,” he said, noting what attracted him to the Bruins. “And this looks like really a special team. I am not in the NHL to chase scoring records. I’m here to win the Stanley Cup.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.