Boston architect tapped to lead national trade association

Grandstaff-Rice says it’s just coincidental that both roles are beginning at the same time. But her goals for her day job and for the AIA are quite similar: to improve diversity in the architectural workforce, a field that was once dominated by white men, and to promote climate-friendly construction.

It sure is a busy time in Emily Grandstaff-Rice ’s professional life. The renowned school designer just switched architectural firms, leaving Arrowstreet to join Perkins&Will . Meanwhile, she started a one-year term as president of her industry’s main trade group, the American Institute of Architects .

Moving to Perkins&Will, Grandstaff-Rice said, was “a great chance for me to align all that I had been talking about with the AIA, to a firm that really lived this not just in paper, but with the projects they do.”

That’s not to say Grandstaff-Rice wasn’t involved in climate-resilient projects while at Arrowstreet. Her portfolio there included the Hildreth Elementary School in the town of Harvard, which features rooftop solar panels, and the Douglas & Gates elementary schools in Acton, where solar panels are in use as well as rooftop rainwater collection systems to flush toilets and heat comes from geothermal wells.

The profession is no longer focusing just on a building’s operational efficiency to consider the environmental impacts. Architects recognize the environmental benefits of reusing existing structures, too, in the construction process.

“No one building is going to solve this problem,” Grandstaff-Rice said. “Collectively, we can all work together to really make change in our communities.”

She took an interest in school design while growing up in the St. Louis area, wondering why some schools were more welcoming to kids than others, and how those differences affected the students’ day-to-day lives and eagerness to learn.

An uncle tried to deter her career choice when she was in high school, pointing out that there weren’t many women in architecture at the time and the profession wasn’t necessarily a ticket to riches. That advice, however, seemed to have the opposite effect, spurring her on.

“There’s nothing like walking into a building that you have designed and have been a part of, and feeling a sense of accomplishment,” she said.

Plus, now she has two different outlets to channel her passions for equity and climate resiliency, even if juggling her roles at the AIA and Perkins&Will can seem all-consuming at times.

“I have a good friend who likes to say, ‘Wouldn’t we like everything in our lives to be nice and linear?’” Grandstaff-Rice said. “It doesn’t happen that way. It happens in bursts.”

Scorzoni takes to the wind

When you think back to most of the state’s big clean-energy events and milestones, it seems like Christian Scorzoni was right there in the thick of them. So it’s easy to understand why the executives at Vineyard Offshore tapped him to run point on their national wind-energy expansion, as the company’s new head of external affairs.

Scorzoni was assistant secretary of energy and environmental affairs for then-governor Deval Patrick and then-environmental secretary Ian Bowles as they tried to usher in a new clean-energy industry. Then Scorzoni left state government to work with his mentor, former Senate president Bob Travaglini, at lobbying shop Travaglini, Scorzoni & Kiley. During his 13 years there, the firm developed one of the most successful clean-energy lobbying practices in New England. Clients along the way included the Solar Energy Industries Association, NextEra, EDF Renewables, and Greentown Labs.

One client stood out in particular: Vineyard Wind. The joint venture owned by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners will emerge as the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the country after construction finishes over the next two years. Scorzoni has worked closely with Vineyard Wind chief executive Lars Pedersen since 2016, the year that the Legislature approved the law that set offshore wind energy contracts in motion.

Last week, Scorzoni joined Pedersen on a full-time basis at Vineyard Offshore, a Boston-based company that oversees offshore wind efforts for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in the United States. In addition to Vineyard Wind, which will go up south of Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Offshore and CIP have secured lease rights for an area off New York and New Jersey, and another one off the coast of northern California, as well as a second area south of the Vineyard.

“My goal is to take some of the lessons learned and the experiences we’ve had in Massachusetts and New England and utilize them as we start to expand into a more national player,” Scorzoni said. “They’re one of the most dynamic energy companies in the world.”

Beckwith readies to bid adieu

Three decades is a long time. Just ask Geoff Beckwith, who briefly on Friday took stock of his 31-year-run as the head of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. The reason? Beckwith just announced he will retire in September, around the time of his 65th birthday.

Beckwith has guided the MMA through three recessions, seven governors, four House speakers, and seven Senate presidents. Since he took the job nearly every seat in the state Legislature has turned over. Through it all, Beckwith said his group — which provides services such as lobbying, insurance, and training to municipal governments — has been a stabilizing force for the communities it serves. He said it’s been exciting and inspiring to work with city and town leaders along the way. He is giving his board plenty of notice, enough time to recruit a replacement. But he’s focused on the tasks ahead in his final year leading MMA’s 70-person staff, not on his retirement plans.

Among those: planning for the annual meeting, the MMA’s signature event. It takes place later this week at the Hynes Convention Center and the adjacent Sheraton hotel, in-person for the first time since 2020. (The annual meeting went virtual in 2021 and remained that way in 2022 as a result of the Omicron surge.) The governor typically speaks. In this case, Maura Healey will kick things off on Friday, giving one of her first public speeches since her inauguration this month.

Get through the annual meeting, and it’s bill-filing time at the State House, not to mention another state budget to go through.

“A lot of people are saying the eight months are going to gallop by,” Beckwith said. “For me, it does not feel I’m anywhere near close to retirement.”

A long road to Friday for Paris Jeffries

The unveiling event last Friday for “The Embrace” memorial, honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and their formative time in Boston, was months in the planning.

But it’s hard to blame Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of the Embrace Boston initiative, for not sticking to the script, when you think about how much time and energy he has put into this effort during the past two-and-a-half years. Paris Jeffries has knocked on seemingly every door in the city to raise funds for the memorial and a related civil rights research center, museum, and events space planned for Roxbury. He’s been quite successful so far, with at least $31 million committed.

So when it was his turn to speak, he struggled at the microphone, wiping away tears at first.

“I was trying not to cry,” Paris Jeffries said, before diving into his prepared remarks. “I’m just so grateful to give back to the city that gave me so much.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.