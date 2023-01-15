Near collision of American, Delta jets on JFK runway probed

US accident investigators have opened probes into the near-collision of two jets on a runway at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday night.
American Airlines Group Inc. Flight 106, a Boeing Co. 777 widebody jet, rolled across a runway just as Delta Air Lines Inc. Flight 1943, a 737, was accelerating toward it and attempting to takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement.
Air traffic controllers noticed the potential for a collision and ordered the Delta pilots to stop, the FAA said. The incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m., according to the the FAA.
On Sunday, the FAA announced it was opening a probe into the incident.
