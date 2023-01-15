fb-pixel Skip to main content

Near collision of American, Delta jets on JFK runway probed

By Alan Levin Bloomberg,Updated January 15, 2023, 58 minutes ago

US accident investigators have opened probes into the near-collision of two jets on a runway at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday night.

American Airlines Group Inc. Flight 106, a Boeing Co. 777 widebody jet, rolled across a runway just as Delta Air Lines Inc. Flight 1943, a 737, was accelerating toward it and attempting to takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement.

Air traffic controllers noticed the potential for a collision and ordered the Delta pilots to stop, the FAA said. The incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m., according to the the FAA.

On Sunday, the FAA announced it was opening a probe into the incident.

