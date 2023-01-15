In the South End, one Black-owned gift shop made way for another

“It was the right time for me to shift gears,” said Madison, who now runs her store online exclusively, in part to spend more time with her two young sons. She said her motivation to grandfather the lease was to keep it off of commercial real estate listing sites because there was still “important work to be done in that space.”

After 10 years of running her gift shop Olives & Grace in the South End, there was one more gift she wanted to give: passing her lease on to another Black-owned business.

Advertisement

The work she refers to is maintaining and amplifying the diversity that Olives & Grace brought to a neighborhood with few Black businesses. Since Madison first set up shop in 2012, the South End has become “more and more white, more and more privileged,” she said.

According to 2020 census data, the neighborhood’s white population increased from 54 percent to 57 percent since 2010; the Black and Hispanic populations dipped 4.2 percent over the same time period.

Sofi Madison at Olives & Grace in 2014. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Madison, 38, said she asked herself: “How can you affect a neighborhood turning white in palette, and in aesthetic, and in language and in residence?”

Direct action, she decided, was her best chance.

As she mulled over who would be a good successor to her Tremont Street storefront, Madison landed on Jae’da Turner, the 31-year-old owner of Black Owned Bos., whom she thinks embodies “what it means to be a Black-owned business: You’re working hard to see a better community form.”

Black Owned Bos. started in 2019 as an Instagram account highlighting Black entrepreneurship in the city. Turner and Madison first became acquainted online, where the pair built a relationship grounded in celebrating each other’s professional development.

Advertisement

“We share those moments and share those opportunities without keeping count of, ‘Well, you did this for me, so I need to do this for you,’ ” said Turner. “It’s like, ‘I just want to see us all win, so this is how we’re going to move.’ ”

Jae'da Turner, the founder of Black Owned Bos. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Madison and Turner also share a similar business model. They both curate products from local vendors to sell along with their own creations, so Madison figured Turner would help bring other products from Black makers into her old space.

Before she announced that she was moving business online, Madison sent Turner a message in early May that if she was ever looking for space in the South End to let her know. Turner said she was interested in finding a permanent physical location for Black Owned Bos., but it “wasn’t at the top of my priority list.” Once Olives & Grace’s transition was made public in late May, Turner felt ready to take that step.

In June, Madison introduced Turner to the property’s landlord with a glowing letter of recommendation and let the younger entrepreneur know her current rent price and how it had changed over the years. Once Turner had been accepted as the next tenant, Madison gave her a tour of the space while dishing tips on doing business in the neighborhood.

After remodeling the one-room space for a little over a month, Turner reopened 623 Tremont St. to customers in August 2022 and dubbed it Bos. Shop.

Advertisement

Olives & Grace’s white wall with the shop’s name has been replaced by a pink one and the checkout desk has been moved, but the gist remains the same: a place for small, locally sourced gifts (think candles, journals, hats) curated by a Black woman.

Some of the gift items at Bos. Shop in the South End. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Madison said seeing her old space transformed was a bit like “dating somebody and then breaking up, but really liking who they’re dating now.”

Turner said shifting her business to one primary physical space has brought more consistency to her work: Customers know exactly where to find Bos. Shop at all times, revenue and expenses are easier to predict, and she now has sales associates to bounce ideas off.

In a city where the wealthy have benefited from scratching each other’s backs for generations, Madison said, “This is sort of the game that we need to play in order to make a dent in the imbalance. I think we need to nod to each other and hook each other up ... so that we can continue to have more flavor in Boston, and centralize Blackness.”

Turner called what Madison did for her “invaluable” because the racial wealth gap in Boston is exacerbated by “the lack of opportunity, the lack of connection, the lack of mentors in places that can pull you up that other communities may have just based on history.”

Madison feels strongly that the responsibility to create a more equitable business landscape doesn’t just fall to the government or advocacy groups.

Advertisement

“I hope that people understand that we can do small, intentional things,” she said. “We don’t have to change policy, but we can create opportunity directly.”

Some of the gift items on display at Bos. Shop. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Julian E.J. Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at the Globe and can be reached at julian.sorapuru@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JulianSorapuru