Stefanie Batten Bland’s ‘Look Who’s Coming to Dinner’ asks who gets to sit at the table

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” stars Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy as liberal white San Franciscans whose 23-year-old daughter returns from her Hawaii holiday with a 37-year-old Black doctor whom she’s proposing to marry forthwith. Not that Hepburn and Tracy are really put on the spot. Played by Sidney Poitier, the doctor is handsome, gracious, and world-famous. Tracy isn’t so much prejudiced against Poitier as he is pessimistic about the couple’s social prospects, and both sets of parents express concerns about the age difference and the fact that the couple have known each other for just 10 days. Yet in the course of just a few hours, all differences are resolved and everyone sits down to dinner. Playing over the opening credits and throughout the film, Billy Hill’s reassuring “The Glory of Love” is your cue that the outcome was never in doubt.

There are dance pieces that leave you wondering what they were all about. Stefanie Batten Bland’s “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner” is not one of them. The title of the 50-minute work from 2019 makes it clear Bland has in mind the 1967 movie “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” but whereas Stanley Kramer’s film deals with interracial love and marriage and parental approval, “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner” is literally about who gets to sit at the dinner table. As performed by Company SBB // Stefanie Batten Bland at New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre Saturday evening, this Celebrity Series presentation ends with Bland inviting the audience to come up on stage and join the performers. There’s no dinner, but everyone does gather together to talk about the show.

“Look Who’s Coming to Dinner” begins with the dancers strolling through the audience and introducing themselves. Six take the stage, remove their masks, and smile at us as Paul Damian Hogan’s score riffs on “The Glory of Love.” The good feeling doesn’t last. Three long tables are set end to end, recalling the Last Supper, and the dancers sit down, stare at us, grow agitated as we hear snippets of dialogue from Kramer’s film. David Parker brings on the seventh dancer, Mio Ishikawa, as if he were introducing his fiancée to the group. They continue to stare, and when his enthusiastic greeting of the audience goes unanswered, he erupts into a sequence of violent sit-ups, push-ups, and shadow-boxing against an invisible opponent who keeps knocking him down.

That’s a prologue of sorts, after which holiday lights come on; the dancers exchange superficial pleasantries and then sing “Happy Birthday,” as if to suggest we’ve moved on from 1967. We haven’t. The dancers hide under the tables; they cover themselves with the tablecloths and move backward in unison, a group shroud. The tables get upended and turned into doors; people keep knocking but there’s no answer, or else the door moves. Parker and Rachel Watson-Jih cavort briefly on an overturned table; Livanna Maislen and AJ Guevara fling themselves at each other in an athletic, exuberant duet; Latra A. Wilson seems to channel the film’s Black maid, Tillie; Doug Gillespie dances out his demons. There’s a lot of solo exorcising and not much connecting. The knocking hands become pounding fists.

Toward the end we hear the “I owe you nothing” speech that Poitier delivers to his father, and the dancers, on the floor, shake as if they felt Poitier’s “dead weight” on their backs. But Ishikawa, after a lithe, wistful floor exercise, gets up and looks at Watson-Jih, whom she’s been comforting throughout. She kisses Watson-Jih’s hand; Watson-Jih faces us, air-knocks, and Ishikawa says “Hi!” as the lights go out. You decide whether to invite them in.

LOOK WHO’S COMING TO DINNER

Choreography by Stefanie Batten Bland. Music by Paul Damian Hogan. Costumes by Shane Ballard. Set and lighting by Yuki Link, adapted from Clifton Taylor. Performed by Company SBB // Stefanie Batten Bland. Presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston. At New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre, Saturday Jan. 14. Second performance: Jan. 15. Tickets $75, 617-482-2595, www.celebrityseries.org

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.