Authorities search for missing Brookfield woman, 35; last seen Tuesday

Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home near Lewis Field on Main Street, according to State Police and Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s office.

Authorities searched Sunday in Brookfield for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last week and was reported missing by her family on Friday, officials said.

Tee was described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and workboots, according to State Police.

The search was stopped after dark on Sunday and was expected to resume Monday morning, a spokesperson for Early’s office said.

Early’s office said in a series of tweets that the search involves multiple local and state agencies, including the Brookfield police and fire departments, the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, State Police K-9 Unit, and State Police Crime Scene Services.

Early urged anyone who has seen Tee or may have information on her whereabouts to call the State Police Troop C headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570. He also asked anyone in Brookfield with security cameras set up at their home to contact police.

