Authorities search for missing Brookfield woman, 35; last seen Tuesday

Authorities searched Sunday in Brookfield for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last week and was reported missing by her family on Friday, officials said.
Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home near Lewis Field on Main Street, according to State Police and Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early’s office.
Tee was described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and workboots, according to State Police.
The investigation into the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield is ongoing. She was last seen on Jan. 10 in Brookfield in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. She was reported missing to Brookfield Police on Friday, Jan. 13 by her family members. pic.twitter.com/B1sVjgn86d— Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) January 15, 2023
The search was stopped after dark on Sunday and was expected to resume Monday morning, a spokesperson for Early’s office said.
Early’s office said in a series of tweets that the search involves multiple local and state agencies, including the Brookfield police and fire departments, the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, State Police K-9 Unit, and State Police Crime Scene Services.
Early urged anyone who has seen Tee or may have information on her whereabouts to call the State Police Troop C headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570. He also asked anyone in Brookfield with security cameras set up at their home to contact police.
