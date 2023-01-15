fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police investigate shooting near Dorchester Avenue in South Boston

By Collin Robisheaux Globe Correspondent,Updated January 15, 2023, 28 minutes ago

Police are investigating a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in South Boston that left one person injured, officials said.

The shooting took place near Dorchester Avenue, and one person, whose identity was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. No arrests have yet been made.

No further information was immediately available.


Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.

