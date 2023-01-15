Boston police investigate shooting near Dorchester Avenue in South Boston

Police are investigating a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in South Boston that left one person injured, officials said.
The shooting took place near Dorchester Avenue, and one person, whose identity was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. No arrests have yet been made.
No further information was immediately available.
