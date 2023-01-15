Crews continue work Sunday to repair Heath Street water main that flooded Jamaica Plain streets

Crews finished repairs on the damaged main Sunday and installed a new section of pipe, according to Tom Bagley, a spokesman for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

Torrents of water flooded Heath Street near the James W. Hennigan K-8 School starting around 3 a.m. Saturday, pouring into basements and forcing 15 people to seek temporary shelter. The deluge caused a large section of Heath Street to collapse in front of the school building, closing part of the roadway through Sunday.

City crews worked through the weekend to finish repairs on a 3-foot water main in Jamaica Plain that broke early Saturday and clear the way for a contractor to repave a section of Heath Street damaged by the breach.

Advertisement

The repaired water main was being sanitized and tested Sunday afternoon. Officials were expecting to be able to reopen gates that will allow water to flow through the pipe as soon as it passed inspection on Sunday night, according to Bagley. Water service in the area has not been affected, he said.

A paving contractor was expected to arrive at the Heath Street scene at 6 a.m. Monday to start repairing the roadway, he said. That work is anticipated to take about half a day and be ready in time for the Tuesday morning commute, he said.

No cause for the water main break had been determined Sunday, Bagley said. The pipe that failed was installed in 1895 and was last rehabilitated in 1973.

On Saturday, city officials said 15 people were displaced from three homes as a precaution after flood waters reached their properties’ electrical systems. Some were able to stay with family, while others were placed in hotel rooms. It was not immediately clear Sunday how many had been able to return home.

City Water and Sewer Commission crews were working on Heath Street, in front of the Hennigan School, which is also home to the Early Learning Center West school, all day. Around midday, they used a small crane to lower a replacement section of the water main into a large hole where the pavement collapsed during Saturday’s break.

Advertisement

The repair work presented a spectacle for a handful of passersby around midday Sunday.

Jeffrey Ferris and Anne McKinnon, who live in another part of Jamaica Plain, decided to walk over to the scene Sunday to inspect the damage.

“We were in the area — I’ve got to see what’s going on, see all this ripped up pavement [and] the repair work,” said Ferris, who owns the neighborhood’s Ferris Wheels Bike Shop.

They walked along the sidewalk, and at one point, McKinnon gingerly stepped onto a piece of buckled pavement. The wedge of asphalt flexed slightly under her foot.

“Good thing there’s a holiday” Monday, she said. The water main break was an example of “old infrastructure that is not maintained... this is going to be a mess.”

Constantino Mendez, who lives on Heath Street, said his building’s fire alarm went off at 4 a.m. Saturday, and he watched water flow down the street. His home wasn’t damaged, he said, as he praised the efforts of crews working through the weekend.

“I think it will be done” by Monday, he said. “It’s an emergency.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.