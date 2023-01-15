Minnesota man indicted on charge of sexually assaulting cruise ship crew member

A Minnesota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on a charge of sexually assaulting a man on a Boston-bound cruise ship in August, officials said.

Daniel Farias, 45, of Bloomington, Minn., was indicted on one count of abusive sexual contact and is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston on Friday, according to a Saturday statement from the US attorney’s office.

While on board a Celebrity Summit cruise ship from Reykjavík, Iceland, to Boston on Aug. 30, Farias allegedly sexually assaulted a male crew member in a bathroom, according to the statement.