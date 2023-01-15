Minnesota man indicted on charge of sexually assaulting cruise ship crew member

A Minnesota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on a charge of sexually assaulting a man on a Boston-bound cruise ship in August, officials said.
Daniel Farias, 45, of Bloomington, Minn., was indicted on one count of abusive sexual contact and is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston on Friday, according to a Saturday statement from the US attorney’s office.
While on board a Celebrity Summit cruise ship from Reykjavík, Iceland, to Boston on Aug. 30, Farias allegedly sexually assaulted a male crew member in a bathroom, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The crew member entered the bathroom in the early morning to clean it, while Farias occupied one of the bathroom stalls, according to the statement. When Farias left the stall, he allegedly approached the crew member and rubbed his arm, prosecutors said. When the man pulled away and demanded an explanation, Farias allegedly groped the man’s genitals through his clothes with both hands and made a sexually explicit comment, according to the statement.
After the crew member pulled away, Farias apologized and asked him not to report the incident, prosecutors said.
If he is convicted, Farias is facing up to two years in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the statement.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.