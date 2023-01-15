One person stabbed on Tremont Street

Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near Tremont Street in Boston, officials said.
The stabbing took place near 141 Tremont St., and one person, whose identity was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. He could not immediately confirm whether an arrest had been made.
No further information was available Sunday night.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.