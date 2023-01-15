Saturday night shooting in Dorchester leaves man in critical condition

A man who was shot on Ellington Street in Dorchester Saturday night was in critical condition Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to the area of 92 Ellington St around 7:35 p.m. and found the man, who had suffered life-threatening injuries, said Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital and was still in critical condition as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday, she said.