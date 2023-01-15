Southeastern Mass. could wake up to 3 inches of snow Monday morning, forecasters say

Some communities had already seen a couple of inches of snow by the time the flakes began to slow Sunday evening. Duxbury had 2.7 inches, Bourne had 2.6 inches, East Bridgewater had 2.5 inches, and Wareham had 2.2 inches, the National Weather Service reported about 11 p.m.

A winter weather advisory for the Massachusetts coast south of Boston and onto Cape Cod is in effect until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snowflakes were flying across Eastern Massachusetts on Sunday and were expected to continue into Monday morning, when some residents in Plymouth and Barnstable counties could wake up to a few inches of accumulation, forecasters said.

Advertisement

Another period of snowfall was expected to move into Southeastern Massachusetts in the pre-dawn hours Monday, possibly bringing some areas up to a total of 3 inches or more.

“It will take pretty much the rest of the night to get there,” said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Temperatures had dipped below freezing in Boston and other areas along the coast Sunday night, following a day of light snowfall that could cause slippery spots on any untreated roads or surfaces, forecasters said.

“The general advice is to go slow and take care if you encounter any areas of accumulating snow on the ground, and just beware of slick conditions,” Smith said.

The state Department of Transportation had deployed 785 pieces of equipment to treat and plow roads and highways, the department said on Twitter Sunday night.

Some light snowflakes may linger in eastern Massachusetts into Monday afternoon, but the precipitation should clear out by about 8 p.m., Smith said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.