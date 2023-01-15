Tewksbury bowling alley evacuated Saturday night due to bomb threat

A bowling alley in Tewksbury was evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat but the building was determined to be safe, according to police.

A Wamesit Lanes employee called 911 at 8:16 p.m. Saturday after some customers had received an AirDropped message from an unknown person who claimed to have a bomb and threatened to shoot up the building, Tewksbury police said in a statement on Facebook.

The threat does not appear to be credible, police said Sunday morning.