Tewksbury bowling alley evacuated Saturday night due to bomb threat

By Haley Hersey Globe Correspondent,Updated January 15, 2023, 34 minutes ago

A bowling alley in Tewksbury was evacuated Saturday night due to a bomb threat but the building was determined to be safe, according to police.

A Wamesit Lanes employee called 911 at 8:16 p.m. Saturday after some customers had received an AirDropped message from an unknown person who claimed to have a bomb and threatened to shoot up the building, Tewksbury police said in a statement on Facebook.

The threat does not appear to be credible, police said Sunday morning.

When police arrived Saturday at the bowling alley, at 434 Main St., they evacuated everyone inside.

The building was cleared and determined to be safe at 10:17 p.m. with the help of Massachusetts State Police K-9 Units, Tewksbury police said Sunday.

“Wamesit Lanes will remain closed for the remainder of the night so authorities can sweep the building and eliminate any threats,” Wamesit Lanes said in a statement to its Facebook page Saturday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information or anyone who received the threatening message via photo to call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373.

Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.

