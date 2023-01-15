‘This is a win for Melrose:’ Teachers, supporters rally in favor of new contract

“We finally got a fair contract, one that we were fighting for over a year,” said Stacey Sewcyk, 55, a fourth-grade special education teacher who has worked for the Melrose schools for 17 years. “This contract is going to help, not only the teachers, but the students [too]. ... This is a win for Melrose.”

The Melrose Education Association, which represents about 450 school workers, including teachers, and the Melrose Public Schools announced Saturday night that they had hammered out a new three-year agreement. The deal was reached after a supermajority of union members Friday authorized a strike if the sides hadn’t reached accord by Tuesday.

MELROSE — Hundreds of Melrose teachers and their supporters rallied at the city’s Memorial Knoll Park Sunday to celebrate an agreement that likely means educators will be in classrooms Tuesday, rather than walking the picket line.

Both sides must ratify the new contract, which includes more compensation and guarantees additional preparation and planning time for teachers, according to a joint statement released Saturday night.

Margaret E. Raymond Driscoll, the chair of the Melrose School Committee, said in an e-mail Sunday that the board plans to vote on the contract this week.

“We look forward to the MEA’s continued partnership in support of students, as we continue the tradition of excellent education provided to all students in Melrose,” Driscoll said in Saturday’s statement.

Lisa Donovan, president of the Melrose Education Association, told reporters Sunday that the union will meet at 11 a.m. Monday on Zoom for members to ask any questions they may have about the proposed deal before voting on the contract.

Donovan hailed the contract as a “huge victory” for the city’s educators. Members had been frustrated by the pace of talks, and they opposed the decision of the School Committee to seek mediation in December, Donovan said.

On Thursday, the school administration learned that the state Department of Labor Relations would assist with mediation, according to Mayor Paul Brodeur. The following day, union members authorized a strike, which proved to be critical to eventually reaching an agreement.

“That empowered our bargaining team to go to the table [Saturday] and really fight for the best possible outcome, and the best contract, that we could for our members,” Donovan told reporters during the rally.

It’s illegal for public employees, like teachers, to strike, but the Massachusetts Teachers Association is backing state legislation that would allow educators and some public sector employees to walk the picket line.

Melrose teachers have been working without a contract since June.

Jessica Forton, 48, a high school science teacher who has worked in Melrose about 20 years, said at the rally that she felt “great relief” at the news of an agreement.

“[I’m] able to get back down to doing what I like to do, which is teach — what I love to do every day,” Forton said.

Supporters of the teachers at the rally included a group of elementary school children who held a handwritten sign with the message “We [love] Melrose teachers.” A group of musicians performed during the rally, and one had decorated his tuba with a sign that read “Teacher solidarity forever.”

Parents in the crowd included Sam Hammar, who held a sign that read, “We support Melrose educators.” Hammar has twins enrolled in the district’s fifth grade and said she would have supported teachers if there had been a strike.

“Teachers work hard every day,” Hammar said. “It just feels really important to show the [teachers] who are delivering education to our kids that they are valued.”

Alison Sarnoski, who has three children enrolled in Melrose schools, said the community must increase the funding of its schools.

“It’s really important that we pay our people first; we have to invest in ourselves first,” Sarnoski said. “And that starts with our [children] in our classrooms, our teachers in our classrooms.”

Representatives from other teachers unions, including Malden and Brookline, were at the rally to lend support. The celebration also drew teachers from other schools, including William Hansberry, 24, a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher at Nativity Preparatory School of Boston, who came because he wanted to support Melrose school workers.

“Melrose teachers and educators facing these sorts of issues affect me, they affect teachers in Malden, they affect teachers in Somerville,” Hansberry said. “So we’ve got to come out to support [them].”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.