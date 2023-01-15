Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Berkley

Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Berkley on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. around 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from the department.

Emergency responders arrived at the crash scene and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the street, officials said.