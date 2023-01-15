Two people seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Berkley

Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Berkley on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. around 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from the department.
Emergency responders arrived at the crash scene and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the street, officials said.
The driver and passenger, whose identities were not released, were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Berkley Fire Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Berkley Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.
No further information was immediately available Sunday afternoon.
