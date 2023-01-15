Worcester police investigate shooting that wounded 22-year-old man

At about 11:15 a.m., police received a report of a gunshot victim near 925 Main St., police said in a statement . When they arrived, officers found the 22-year-old victim and began medically assisting the man until paramedics arrived, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, according to the statement, which did not include his name or his medical condition.

The Worcester police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. Police encourage anyone who has information to send an anonymous text to 274637 including the code TIPWPD with the message, send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police, or call the Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.