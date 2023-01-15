Xavier is a hard worker and cares about others

People who know him best describe him as very caring and a hard worker who is eager to succeed with a great sense of humor.

When you first meet Xavier, there is a good chance he will share a smile and make you laugh.

Xavier has many interests including art, electronics, LEGO’s or anything having to do with building, SpongeBob, and Disney movies.

He also loves spending time outdoors, especially if that means shooting hoops at a local basketball court, swimming, building sandcastles, riding his bike, or playing “Dr. Dodge.” His dream job is to be a construction worker.

Xavier loves learning, especially if it’s interactive! He’s a very inquisitive child who is very happy to have conversations with others and ask questions about how different things work. Xavier is described as very bright academically.

Legally freed for adoption, Xavier would thrive in a home where he is the only child or the youngest by many years as he responds well to individualized attention and nurturing.

Xavier holds great hopes and dreams about growing up in a loving family with similar interests. He has remained very patient and open-minded about the kind of home he will live in one day. Xavier would love to help care for a dog or other pets and have his own bedroom.

A family that is willing to maintain connections with Xavier’s biological parents and siblings is important to him as well.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.