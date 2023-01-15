Audiobooks, libraries, reading on the go — what’s not to like?

At a time in our country’s history when libraries and librarians are finding themselves under siege, I was delighted to read Jeff Jacoby’s column on how he discovered the joy of audiobooks (“Audiobooks are glorious,” Ideas, Jan. 8). When, describing the turning point, he recalls how “one day about 18 years ago, while visiting the public library, I passed the section where books on tape were shelved,” he demonstrates exactly how important it is for libraries to exist and to provide materials for all of our patrons.

At the Public Library of Brookline, we maintain a robust collection of audiobooks along with access to many other audiovisual and digital materials as well as the traditional print books people expect. Given the recent rash of book bannings and attacks on libraries, it is more important than ever for communities to come together in support of their libraries.