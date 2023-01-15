Audiobooks, libraries, reading on the go — what’s not to like?

At a time in our country’s history when libraries and librarians are finding themselves under siege, I was delighted to read Jeff Jacoby’s column on how he discovered the joy of audiobooks (“Audiobooks are glorious,” Ideas, Jan. 8). When, describing the turning point, he recalls how “one day about 18 years ago, while visiting the public library, I passed the section where books on tape were shelved,” he demonstrates exactly how important it is for libraries to exist and to provide materials for all of our patrons.
At the Public Library of Brookline, we maintain a robust collection of audiobooks along with access to many other audiovisual and digital materials as well as the traditional print books people expect. Given the recent rash of book bannings and attacks on libraries, it is more important than ever for communities to come together in support of their libraries.
Michael A. Burstein
Brookline
The writer is chair of the Board of Trustees of the Public Library of Brookline.
Jeff Jacoby nails the importance of audiobooks to multitudes of readers with his column “Audiobooks are glorious.” My visits to the gym are made much easier if I am listening to a book that I must get back to. For all those 2023 resolution makers who have daily exercise at the top of their list, audiobooks can make it easier and more fun. The Boston Public Library website has loads of books that can be easily downloaded to your phone. A great way to stay toned while “reading” a good book.
Joseph Smith
Hyde Park