The Bills beat the shorthanded Dolphins, but won’t get away with sloppy play again in the playoffs

The Bills were probably the best team in the NFL this year, but they are their own worst enemy, which is where we begin the Wild Card Weekend review:

But the Bills shouldn’t feel too comfortable with their 34-31 win on Sunday. They were sloppy and reckless yet again on offense, and barely held on to beat a rookie third-string quarterback who only completed 40 percent of his passes.

The Bills defeated the Dolphins in the Wild Card playoffs, and that’s supposed to be all that matters. “Survive and advance,” “On any given Sunday,” and so on.

▪ The Bills gained 423 yards and scored four touchdowns, so it seems strange to feel worried about their offense. But the Bills were careless with the football again, with Josh Allen throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown to keep the game close.

Ball security has been an issue for the Bills all season. They were third in the NFL with 27 giveaways, and Allen led the NFL with five interceptions in the red zone (no one else had more than three). Allen has a habit of trying to do too much instead of staying within the structure of the offense, and it either leads to sloppy turnovers, or Allen trying to play hero ball with unnecessary deep passes and wild scrambles. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey also may call for too many kill shots instead of safer plays.

The Bills were lucky they were playing Dolphins seventh-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson, who played his heart out but completed just 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. If the Dolphins had had a semi-competent quarterback, the Bills probably would be booking tee times for next weekend. Allen was sacked seven times, completed just 59 percent of his passes, and led the Bills to points on only six of 15 drives.

The Bills have won eight in a row, but have committed 13 turnovers in that span, including five games with multiple giveaways. The Bills won’t be able to get away with that next weekend against the Bengals or Jaguars.

▪ Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel got some egg on his face with his team committing four delay-of-game penalties, including one at the end that cost the Dolphins the game. McDaniel said he didn’t realize the Dolphins faced fourth and 1 and deployed the wrong personnel, and the confusion cost the Dolphins 5 crucial yards.

The communication errors were unfortunate, but understandable considering McDaniel was working with a rookie third-string QB in a hostile environment. And the errors were minor compared to the terrific job McDaniel did in preparing his team to fight hard for 60 minutes.

The Dolphins didn’t seem fazed by having to start Thompson on the road. They came roaring back from a 17-0 deficit, and almost pulled off an upset in a game that had no business being close.

The Dolphins end their season with a 9-9 record, finishing on a 1-6 streak, but McDaniel had a great season. The Dolphins’ problems revolved around health at quarterback.

▪ Trevor Lawrence wasn’t the most dynamic passer during the 2022 season. He ranked 18th in yards per attempt (7.04), and his 16 passes of 25-plus yards ranked 24th. He relied on a steady diet of shorter, safer throws.

But Lawrence proved in Saturday night’s epic 31-30 comeback win over the Chargers that he is tough and unflappable. The Jaguars’ 27-point comeback was the largest in NFL playoff history and fifth largest in any game. And Lawrence became the first quarterback to have a game with four straight interceptions (all in the first half) and then four straight touchdowns (all in the second half).

The 10-8 Jaguars have won six games in a row, and those who voted Doug Pederson for Coach of the Year are feeling pretty good about their pick.

▪ The Chargers probably should fire head coach Brandon Staley after the way their season ended. Staley hasn’t won a playoff game in two years, and the Chargers aren’t getting the most out of Justin Herbert, essentially wasting his cheap rookie contract. It’s hard to see Staley having command of the locker room next year after suffering one of the worst collapses in NFL history. And the Chargers can have their pick of coaches, from Sean Payton on down, as any coach would jump at the chance to coach a generational talent in Herbert.

But just because they should fire Staley doesn’t mean they will. The Chargers’ owners have never been known to have the deepest pockets, and there is reason to doubt they would want to buy out the final 2-3 years of Staley’s contract, or pony up $20 million per year for Payton and give him control of the football operation.

Saturday night, Staley kicked three short field goals in situations when he clearly would have gone for it last season. If the Chargers keep Staley, the owners need to let him follow his instincts on fourth down.

▪ For an athletic 6-foot-6-inch quarterback, Herbert gets a lot of passes batted or tipped at the line of scrimmage. He leads the NFL with 52 over the past three seasons, and had 20 this season, tied for second most (Joe Burrow, 27). Saturday night, Herbert had five more. Herbert’s natural three-quarters motion gets the ball out quickly, but negates his height advantage and leads to a lot of tipped passes and dangerous situations.

▪ The 49ers’ Brock Purdy continued his streak of remarkable play in Saturday’s 41-23 win over the Seahawks, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. Purdy is 6-0 as a starter (plus another win in relief), with 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and a 111.0 rating. The Seahawks played well for 45 minutes, but the 49ers overwhelmed them in the fourth quarter with two takeaways and 18 straight points.

Not to take anything away from Purdy, but the 49ers’ run isn’t about him. Purdy is the beneficiary of a great system under coach Kyle Shanahan, and unbelievable talent around him, with Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, and the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Purdy wouldn’t play like this for most teams.

Still, I rescind everything I said about the 49ers not being able to win a championship with a seventh-round rookie quarterback. The 49ers are so well coached and talented that, yes, they can win a Super Bowl with Mr. Irrelevant at quarterback.

▪ Not to besmirch the Vikings’ 13-4 season, which came with impressive wins over the Cowboys and Bills, but that record always felt like a mirage. The Vikings finished the season with a negative point differential and the 28th-ranked scoring defense, and got exposed in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Giants, with Daniel Jones throwing for 301 yards and the Giants gaining 431 yards with no turnovers.

With the game on the line, the Vikings fell short on both sides of the ball. Their defense let the Giants march 75 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Kirk Cousins and the offense failed on two straight drives, including a last-ditch fourth-and-8 play in which Cousins threw 5 yards short of the sticks. Cousins puts up good numbers in the regular season but is 1-3 in the postseason in eight years as starter.

Tracking former Patriots:

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: Took a 4-13 Giants team and a broken Daniel Jones and brought them to 9-7-1 and a win in the playoffs, with Jones turning in an all-time performance in Sunday’s win over the Vikings. The well-prepared Giants went 7 for 13 on third down and 2 for 2 on fourth down, with Daboll’s aggressive tactics paying off. He is quickly becoming the best of Bill Belichick’s proteges, and I wouldn’t bet against the Giants next week in Philadelphia.

▪ Dolphins S Eric Rowe: Had zero career sacks in his first seven seasons, but had two this year, and had a huge strip-sack of Allen on Sunday that resulted in a fumble return touchdown for the Dolphins. Rowe also had seven tackles.

▪ Chargers LB Kyle Van Noy: Had three tackles and a pass defended in the loss. Played in all 18 games this year and had five sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

▪ Chargers CB Asante Samuel: He’s not a former Patriot, but his father is. Samuel became the eighth player since the 1970 merger to have at least three interceptions in a playoff game, and just the second to have six passes defended, joining the Packers’ Mike McKenzie from 2004. That would make Samuel the only player in NFL history to have three interceptions and six passes defended in a playoff game.

