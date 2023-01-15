Damar Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says ‘heart is with’ team

“Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of himself greeting fans during the Bills' last game against Miami, which was on Dec. 17.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin , who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild 34-31 home playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins.

A person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule had told The Associated Press on Sunday that Hamlin planned to attend the game in person. He later said those "plans may have changed.”

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ stadium on Saturday but has not been seen in public since being rushed off the field in Cincinnati in an ambulance on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, much of the time in critical condition. His occasional tweets during the game Sunday included a first-half shoutout to his replacement, Dean Marlowe, after he intercepted a pass from Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Chargers try to figure out what ewnt wrong in Jacksonville

Justin Herbert sat in silence at his locker in Jacksonville, Fla., for roughly 15 minutes, staring into the distance. He had taken off his cleats, but was still wearing most of his grass-stained uniform.

It was a defining scene for a team devastated by a collapse no one could have seen coming. And it made this much clear: Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers won’t get over this loss — the third-largest blown lead in postseason history — anytime soon.

The Chargers did little in the second half, allowing Trevor Lawrence to follow four interceptions with four touchdown passes and rally Jacksonville from a 27-0 deficit. Los Angeles lost, 31-30, on Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play.

“Obviously, it was a tough go for us,” Herbert said. “As an offense, we need to do more in the second half, and you know that falls on us offensively and as a quarterback. I needed to perform better.

“I’ve got to give them more than three points in the second half and so I feel horrible for the defense for the incredible effort they put up there today. But got to be better as a team.”

Most will point to Lawrence’s heroics as the reason for the 27-point comeback. He completed 24 of his final 31 passes for 258 yards, with four touchdowns. He connected with Evan Engram, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, and Christian Kirk, then scored on a 2-point conversion that left the Jaguars (10-8) down 30-28 and gave them a chance to win instead of tie with a field goal.

Even then, the Chargers (10-8) did nothing to slow them down.

“Anytime you’re up 27-7 at halftime and you’ve got four takeaways and you end up winning the takeaway margin (5-0), it’s going to be a killer,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I’m hurting for everybody in that locker room. It’s a special group of guys, and this is the toughest way that you can lose in the playoffs and certainly with the way we started the game.

“That’s the team that I know that we’re capable of being, and in the second half, we just didn’t finish the game.”

Staley surely will be questioned for being too conservative, both on defense and offense — he opted for a field goal on fourth-and-3 midway through the fourth quarter that Cameron Dicker missed — and for not trying to run the ball more. LA had 23 rushing attempts for 69 yards, a 2.9-yard average, while Herbert threw 43 times.

Brady unchanged by being unprecedented home underdog

Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion, isn’t fazed by being a home underdog in the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a NFC wild-card matchup Monday night.

The Cowboys — 2½-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — have never beaten the 45-year-old five-time Super Bowl MVP, who shrugged off a question about whether being a home underdog provides extra motivation, saying he’s never really paid attention to “those things.”

“For me, it’s just a blessing to have those types of memories and experiences. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of great teams that got to this point and then had a lot of big wins,” said Brady, in the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season and 7-0 in his career against America’s Team. “They’ve got a great team.”

Dallas, which has lost the season opener to Tampa each of the last two years, has not won a postseason game on the road in 30 years, a stretch covering eight games. The most recent victory was 30-20 at San Francisco in the NFC championship game during the 1992 season.

Dak Prescott, who finished the regular season on a career-worst seven-game interception streak, is making his fifth career playoff start. He understands the significance of facing a team led by Brady, who last winter announced his retirement only to change his mind and return for a 23rd season.

“Obviously, you give the guy respect. I mean he’s won as much as anybody has in this league. So, you’ve got to give him the respect there, but understanding that this is a team game and obviously knowing how good and talented our defense is, trusting those guys that they’re going to go out there and do their job and handle that side of the ball,” Prescott said.

“For us, it’s about taking advantage of opportunities. And as we said ... if we get up, not giving them a chance.”