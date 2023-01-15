David Krejci keeps up productive pace for Bruins as he skates into career game No. 1,000

“Yeah, but I’m not like, judging anything,” Krejci said. “We’re in the moment. I signed here, I want to enjoy the year. Obviously it’s fun playing with him, but we haven’t the last couple of games. It’s fun playing with him, but it’s more fun winning.”

Has it been everything he thought it would be, returning to the Bruins and once again dishing to David Pastrnak ?

David Krejci was ambling toward the bus in Anaheim. It was another game in his decorated career, another win in what looks like a special season.

Krejci, who turns 37 in April, is still productive. He is on pace for 60 points (11-20–31 at midseason). The center is sixth in Bruins history in assists (535) and ninth in points (761). The man known as “Playoff Krech” is third in franchise history in postseason scoring (42-82–124 in 156 games).

Monday could bring about another milestone. If Krejci suits up against the Flyers for the 1 p.m. matinee, he will play in his 1,000th game as a Bruin. He would be the seventh Bruin to do so, joining Ray Bourque (1,518), Johnny Bucyk (1,436), Patrice Bergeron (1,258), Don Sweeney (1,052), Wayne Cashman (1,027) and Zdeno Chara (1,023).

“What?” asked an incredulous Brad Marchand, when informed his longtime teammate was on the cusp of 1,000 games. “I thought he hit that like, 20 years ago. He’s gotta be the oldest guy to ever do it, no? You ever seen an 80-year-old …”

No, Krejci isn’t melting the ice beneath him at this point in his career, but he would be quick with a return barb.

“It took a little while to break down the walls,” said Jim Montgomery, who followed Bruce Cassidy (2017-22), Claude Julien (2007-17) and Dave Lewis (2006-07) as Krejci’s coaches. “He is very funny.

“When we were in Anaheim, he scored that goal where he snapped it. I said, ‘I didn’t know you had a bottom-hand forehand.’ He said, ‘There’s a lot you don’t know about me.’ He’s very quick-witted. What makes him so much fun to be around is how good a person he is. His teammates love him.”

Marchand only rides a wing with Krejci if Bergeron is absent, so more often he watches from the bench, or tries to stop him in practice.

“He’s incredible at his craft. The way that he can slow a game down, the things he does, he makes it look so easy,” Marchand said. “I get frustrated a little bit because I think I have him in spots where I can get the puck, or I’ve got him cornered, then he’s just by me or makes a play through me. He’s so gifted. He always comes up big at big times.”

From when he was busting Tampa’s 1-3-1 with a pass to Nathan Horton in Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference final to the 2019 playoff run, the Bruins have long fed off Krejci’s sanguine nature.

“Those big moments, you look around, you can feel the pressure on the bench and in the stands, with the coaches and players,” Marchand said. “Then you look at him and he’s just kind of hanging out.”

But the reason Krejci is this close to 1,000 in the NHL — especially after taking a year’s sabbatical to play in front of family and friends in Czechia last season — is because of what isn’t seen.

“I love how competitive he is,” Montgomery said. “There’s a burning fire inside him to be elite. And then you couple that with the creativity, and that’s why he’s such a special player.

Zacha’s value on display

A half-season into Pavel Zacha’s time with the Bruins, the subtleties of his two-way game are showing.

An example from late in the second period of Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews was lurking, but Zacha controlled the puck and spun away from the play. It turned a potential Matthews chance into a 4 on 2 the other way.

Montgomery asked Zacha to sacrifice against Toronto. Zacha, at left wing, center Charlie Coyle, and right wing Trent Frederic lined up almost exclusively against Matthews, William Nylander, and Michael Bunting, playing them to a draw while being outshot 9-3. But that meant Bergeron, Krejci, and Tomas Nosek’s lines had easier matchups.

Zacha’s penalty-kill defense is also a plus. After fourth-line wing A.J. Greer’s go-ahead goal Saturday in the second period, Zacha’s blocked shot created a shorthanded 2 on 1. He could have made it 4-2 had he not hit the post on defenseman Hampus Lindholm’s shot-for-rebound.

Of course, more finish would greatly help the Bruins. Zacha doesn’t rack up goals and assists, though he is trending toward a career-best 50-point season. He’s a swift skater, big body and smart supporting playmaker. That, his size (6 foot 4 inches, 199 pounds) and his three-position versatility, is why the Bruins handed him a four-year, $19 million contract extension through the 2026-27 season on Saturday.

The Bruins are betting that Zacha, who turns 26 in April, will show in his late 20s that he’s capable of more.

Hall’s in it to win it

Taylor Hall came to Boston to chase a Stanley Cup. It seems he understands what it takes.

With Saturday’s game tied 2-2, the wing was at the blue line, tracking back into the Bruins’ zone, as defenseman Connor Clifton lost a puck battle on the boards. A quick pass created a 2 on 0 for the Leafs.

Hall, laying full out, slid on his belly to deny Mark Giordano’s cross-slot feed to Pierre Envgall. Goalie Linus Ullmark, who was without his stick, got his blocker on a follow-up chance by Giordano, who had an open net to shoot at.

Greer scored the go-ahead goal about a minute later.

“This is Taylor Hall,” Montgomery said. “He’s playing for a championship, and he’s playing like a guy who loves the way the Bruins are playing hockey.”

