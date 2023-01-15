Justin Turner will step to the plate as the designated hitter, but Red Sox have flexibility to use others in the spot

Martinez appeared in 139 contests without donning a glove. No one in baseball played more games at designated hitter without spending a moment at a defensive position.

Last spring, Red Sox manager Alex Cora pronounced that J.D. Martinez would be part of the team’s corner outfield mix in 2022. The claim proved false.

The team’s unwillingness to put Martinez in the field — partly driven by the need to manage his health, partly because of his defensive limitations — hamstrung the Sox at times.

Ideally, the Sox would have liked to have given other players (particularly Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers) more time at DH to manage their workloads. But with Martinez locked in, that infield pair totaled just seven games at DH.

With Martinez gone in free agency, the Red Sox are likely — for the first time in 20 years, after the run of David Ortiz (2003-16), Hanley Ramirez (2017), and Martinez (2018-22) — to approach a season with a more flexible plan at designated hitter.

The team signed longtime Dodgers star Justin Turner to a one-year, $15 million deal that includes a player option for 2024. He’ll likely get the lion’s share of starts at DH next season.

But the 38-year-old is also slated to spend time at both infield corners to help manage Devers’s playing time and allow the Sox to ease Triston Casas into the lineup. The Sox also can keep Turner’s bat in the lineup while using the DH spot to manage the workload of Masataka Yoshida as he acclimates to the increased frequency of games.

There’s obvious roster-building benefit, then, to having a DH who is also viewed as a capable defensive option. That said, offensive production from the position still matters. What might the Sox get from their designated hitters in 2023?

Last year, Martinez got off to a great start but faded steadily, finishing with a .274/.341/.448 line and just 16 homers. Turner had a similar performance, hitting .278/.350/.438 with 13 homers in 128 games. But while Martinez slumped down the stretch, Turner became torrid, hitting .349 (tops in MLB among players with 150 plate appearances) with a .968 OPS (third) after June 30.

“I had all the bad stuff in the beginning and all the good stuff at the end,” said Turner. “It’s called an average for a reason.”

At times when Turner might not be available as a regular DH — whether because of his own health or because an injury to another regular presses him into regular duty in the field — the Sox could consider Bobby Dalbec in the righthanded DH/corner infield role.

Dalbec, 27, took a considerable step back last year. He went from a promising .240/.298/.494 season with 25 homers in 2021 to a .215/.283/.369 line with 12 homers in 117 games last year. The performance resulted in a late-season demotion to Triple A once Casas was installed in the lineup. Still, Dalbec — who may open the seasonin Triple A — maintains prodigious raw power that suggests yet-to-be-achieved upside.

In terms of options beyond Dalbec, no one gets developed purely as a designated hitter in the minors. Nonetheless, the Red Sox have three upper-levels prospects whose path to the big leagues will be forged primarily by their bats and in spite of questions about their future defensive positions.

Advertisement

Enmanuel Valdez, acquired in the Christian Vázquez trade at the deadline, hit .296/.376/.542 with 28 homers between the Astros’ and Sox’ systems and finished the year at Triple A. The lefthanded hitter will bounce around the field (second, third, left), but could merit consideration at DH.

Ronaldo Hernández, who spent most of his time in Triple A Worcester catching, has significant raw power. He hit .261/.300/.451 with 17 homers in 105 games, but with just a 4.8 percent walk rate. If the Sox need to summon a righthanded bat as a fill-in, he could be an option.

A bit further away, first baseman Niko Kavadas, 24, hammered out a .280/.443/.547 line with 26 homers across three levels in his first full season, finishing the year in Double A Portland.

RED SOX 2023: DESIGNATED HITTER

Primary 2022 starter: J.D. Martinez

Projected 2023 starter: Justin Turner.

Major league depth: Everyone, as the Sox try to manage the workload of everyday players — with Rafael Devers particularly likely to get more days off at third.

Prospects to watch: Enmanuel Valdez, Ronaldo Hernández, Niko Kavadas.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.